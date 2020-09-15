Former Clarkson University men’s hockey coach Jerry York is one of four people who will be inducted into the United States Hockey Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020.
Joining York, who is the Boston College men’s hockey coach, is current Wisconsin coach and former NHL player Tony Granato, former North Dakota national championship coach Dean Blais and four-time Olympic medalist Jenny Potter.
The quartet will be inducted in December, 2021, along with the Class of 2021. The 2020 ceremony has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
“The Class of 2020 is an extraordinary group whose remarkable contributions to our game will be felt for generations to come,” said Jim Smith, president of USA Hockey in a statement. “As fans, we’ve had the great pleasure of watching them play or guide teams to championships at all levels of the game. We are thrilled to welcome Dean, Tony, Jenny and Jerry to the list of immortals who have so positively impacted our sport.”
York, who is 75, began his head coaching career at Clarkson in the 1972-73 season, leading the Golden Knights to an 18-15 overall record in his first year after replacing his former boss, Len Ceglarski, who went to Boston College.
York, who is already in the Hockey Hall of Fame (2019 class), struggled the next two years at Clarkson, going 12-14-1 and 13-15-1, before closing out his time in Potsdam with four straight winning seasons.
His 1975-76 team went 18-12-1, followed by a 26-8 mark in 1976-77. Clarkson went 19-11 and 19-12 in his final two years as head coach. Among York’s recruits during his time at Clarkson was the program’s all-time leading scorer Dave Taylor.
York left Clarkson for Bowling Green prior to the 1979-80 season and won his first national championship in 1983-84, posting a 34-8-2 mark. One of the players on that team was eventual Clarkson head coach, George Roll.
York stayed at Bowling Green until 1994 and then took his current position as head coach of the Eagles. He has led Boston College to national championships in 2001, 2008, 2010 and 2012.
Heading into this season York has won 1,091 career games and has a .616 lifetime win percentage.
