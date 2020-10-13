COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Former Clarkson women’s hockey assistant coach Meghan Duggan, who was a mainstay of the U.S. Women’s National Team program for more than a decade and led the U.S. to unparalleled success on the international stage during a decorated career, announced her retirement today.
The three-time Olympian not only captained Team USA to gold at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games, but her seven gold medals in world championship play represent the second most of any player in U.S. Women’s National Team history. She is among just 12 players to have been named to three or more U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Teams.
Duggan was an assistant at Clarkson while active with the national team, working with the Golden Knights from 2014-16.
“Meghan has made an incredible impact on hockey in America,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “The success she helped our teams to over the course of her storied career is unprecedented and it’s great to have her continuing involvement as a member of our board of directors. We wish her the very best and thank her for the many contributions she’s made to USA Hockey and our Women’s National Team program.”
Duggan has not played for the U.S. since the 2018 Olympic Winter Games, taking time away to start a family. She gave birth to her first child — George Robert Apps-Duggan — on Feb. 29, 2020.
“I am incredibly thankful and humbled by the opportunities I’ve had throughout my hockey career,” said Duggan. “At the core of those experiences are people; my family, teammates, coaches, support staff, organizations, fans, and the next generation of players: you have all changed my life, thank you.
“It’s been one of the greatest honors of my life to represent my country on the world stage and hockey has given me memories I will cherish for a lifetime.”
“The team you see today and the culture that exists within our program is a direct reflection of Meghan’s dedication and hard work,” said Katie Million, director of women’s national team programs for USA Hockey. “Meghan’s leadership wasn’t just seen, it was felt by every single teammate. She embodied the values of Team USA on and off the ice and will be greatly missed. Thank you, Meghan, for your unwavering dedication and commitment to this team as well as helping forge the way for the next generation.”
