POTSDAM — A rebound goal from Clarkson sophomore Anthony Callin, 1 minute, 48 seconds into overtime, ended one of the most dramatic Clarkson-St. Lawrence University men’s hockey games in recent years as the Golden Knights edged SLU, 4-3, before 2,956 fans in a nonconference game Friday night at Cheel Arena.
Clarkson (4-2-1 overall), ranked 11th in the nation, relied on a strong penalty-killing effort and picked up the win despite not playing for much of the game the way head coach Casey Jones wanted them to play.
“I thought we were fortunate to get the (win),” Jones said. “We had opportunities to put that game away. My easiest description of my team tonight, whatever we like to do, we did that well. But the things we don’t like to do, the things that are hard in the game, we didn’t pay much attention to detail in any of those things and gave them life.”
The Saints (2-4-1), playing Clarkson for the first time under new head coach Brent Brekke, who was a Golden Knight assistant last year, stunned the Golden Knights with a third-period comeback and nearly pulled off an upset.
“I liked the fact that we dug back and clawed in to tie it, but it changes the game if you are playing the full 60 minutes,” Brekke said. “We talk momentum all the time. You have to seize it back. We’ve been resilient. (Cheel) is a special place, a special rivalry with the two teams.”
The game took a physical toll on both goalies late in the third period. Clarkson’s Frank Marotte was hurt after making a save with 2:36 left in the game. Trainer Jake Mir attended to him and, after a few minutes, he stood up and stayed in the game.
SLU was not as fortunate as goalie Daniel Mannella made a glove save on a hard shot from Clarkson’s Haralds Egle with 1:39 left in the game, but stayed on the ice after the play.
Saints trainer Matt Salmen came out to treat Mannella who got up after a few minutes. He tried to drop to his knees a few times, mimicking making a low save, then tried to move side to side in the crease. Finally he put his head down, slapped his stick on the ice and headed back to the bench and was replaced by sophomore Emil Zetterquist.
“That’s unfortunate,” SLU captain Ryan Garvey said of the injury. “That’s something that’s going to happen during games. It’s up to the guys to continue to focus and keep going. It was tough.”
Clarkson earned the win a few minutes later when Callin put in the rebound of a shot from Nick Campoli and then was met in the corner of the ice by his jubilant teammates.
“It’s obviously big-time with the students showing up and everything,” Callin said. “SLU has a historic rivalry against us. It was nice to put it in and get the win. It’s obviously a big goal against SLU, but hopefully I can pop a couple more big ones throughout my career.”
Clarkson led 3-1 heading into the third period and was starting it with 32 seconds of power-play time and appeared to be headed to a win.
But the Saints, who have not come from behind after two periods to win a game since Jan. 13, 2017, appeared ready to possible snap that streak by scoring two goals in the first 5:01 of the third period to tie the game, 2-2.
Marotte was looking the other way when SLU’s Jordan Steinmetz put a shot into the corner of the net 46 seconds into the period. Keenan Suthers skated across the crease and tied the game with a goal at 5:01.
“I thought the guys kept their cool and tried to find a way,” Clarkson captain Devin Brosseau said. “I think (Brekke) is a very smart coach. Kudos to them, I thought their work ethic was really good. That comes a lot from Brent. It’s a little weird being on the other side and him knowing the players he’s playing against, but at the same time it’s a lot of fun.”
Clarkson struck first in the game when Egle scored on a rebound of his own shot after Mannella made a spectacular first save at 12:56 of the opening period.
The Golden Knights took a 2-0 lead at 4:19 of the second period on a shorthanded breakaway featuring Zach Tsekos and Grant Cooper. Tsekos sent a pass to Cooper who scored before Mannella could react.
“We try and apply as much pressure there as possible and once Zach poked that puck free we all kind of broke loose there,” Cooper said.
SLU cut the lead to 2-1 when Andrew McIntyre scored on a rebound of his own shot at 11:43 of the second period after hitting the post. Clarkson took a 3-1 lead into the third period when Brian Hurley scored with 25.1 seconds remaining.
The teams meet again at 7 tonight at Cheel Arena.
