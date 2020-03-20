ALBANY — Clarkson University junior forward Zach Tsekos, who transferred from Sacred Heart, was named the men’s ECAC Hockey Student-Athlete of the Year this season, following senior teammate Devin Brosseau, who won the honor last year.
The Student-Athlete of the Year award is given each year to an individual who has demonstrated excellence both on and off the ice.
Players nominated must maintain a 3.5 grade-point average, while also making an impact with their play on the ice.
Tsekos is the epitome of a model student-athlete. He boasts a perfect 4.0 GPA at Clarkson while majoring in mathematical economics, receiving both Dean’s List and Presidential Scholar awards in 2019-20. He was also heavily involved in the community, working with Clarkson’s Headway Foundation efforts, Hockey Fights Cancer, and Skate with a Knight programs.
On the ice, he was one of Clarkson’s top performers, registering 26 points on eight goals and 18 assists this season.
He was the league’s Player of the Week honoree Feb. 3 after a five-point (two goals, three assists) league weekend.
The other award given out Friday was Cornell junior forward Morgan Barron, who won the Player of the Year award.
Barron is the first Cornell winner since goalie David McKee won in 2005 and the first skater for Cornell to win the award since former National Hockey League standout Joe Nieuwendyk won it in 1987.
Barron, from Halifax, Nova Scotia, recorded 32 points in 2019-20, including 22 (11 goals and 11 assists) during league play.
His +17 plus-minus rating was third amongst ECAC Hockey forwards, while his 14 goals was tied for fifth. The junior was the offensive leader of a Cornell team that spent much of the season ranked No. 1 in the nation, and ranked second in scoring margin (2.03).
The New York Rangers draft pick is now a two-time First-Team All-League selection, and was named a Top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award earlier this week.
