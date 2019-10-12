ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Clarkson won its first game of the season Saturday night and former Golden Knight assistant coach Brent Brekke won his first game as head coach of St. Lawrence University.
The Golden Knights knocked off Michigan, 3-1, at Yost Arena, and SLU picked up a 3-2 win over Mercyhurst in a pair of nonconference games. Both teams open their home schedule Friday, with Clarkson hosting Vermont and SLU facing Providence at SUNY Canton.
Clarkson came away with a win Saturday, after the teams had skated to a 1-1 tie in the season opener on Friday.
The No. 11 Golden Knights (1-0-1 overall) took a 1-0 lead at 11 minutes, 46 seconds on the first career goal from sophomore Adam Tisdale, with Brian Hurley and Nick Campoli assisting.
Clarkson extended the lead to 2-0 with another career first, as freshman Anthony Romano scored at 3:36 of the third period with Josh Dunne assisting.
Michigan answered with a power-play goal at 6:33 on a shot from Nick Pastujov to cut the lead to 2-1.
It was the only power-play success the Wolverines enjoyed all weekend as Clarkson killed 11 of 12 penalties.
Grant Cooper scored from the side of the net on a one-on-three opportunity at 14:38 of the third period to give Clarkson a 3-1 advantage. Dunne also assisted on that goal.
Frank Marotte, formerly of Robert Morris, stopped 36 shots for his first win as a Golden Knight. He stopped 70 of 72 shots over the weekend for a .972 save percentage.
ST. LAWRENCE 3, MERCYHURST 2
The Saints (1-1) survived a serious challenge from Mercyhurst near the end of the game to pick up the win over the Lakers in Erie, Pa.
Mercyhurst (2-2) outshot SLU, 20-6, in the third period to build a 42-27 advantage for the game and cut the lead to one goal when James Anderson scored an extra-attacker goal with seven seconds left.
But SLU held on for the win in a game it never trailed.
Former Norwood-Norfolk standout Kaden Pickering scored the first goal for the Saints just two minutes into the game.
Ryan Garvey scored off assists from Zach Risteau and Bo Hanson at 16:18 of the second period to extend SLU’s lead to 2-0.
The Lakers answered with a power-play goal from Dalton Hunter with 1:03 left in the second period.
Risteau scored an unassisted goal at 11:54 of the third period to give SLU a 3-2 lead. It turned out to be the game-winner as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.