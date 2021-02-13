HAMDEN, Conn. — Julia Gosling made an immediate impact in her first game of the season, scoring two goals and assisting on another to lead the St. Lawrence University women’s hockey team to a 4-1 victory over Quinnipiac in an ECAC Hockey game Saturday at the People’s United Center.
Gosling, a sophomore, missed SLU’s first three games of the season while trying out for the Canadian national team.
Classmate Anna Segedi matched Gosling with two goals and an assist to help the Saints (1-3 overall, 1-2 conference) to their first win of the season.
SLU will play the Bobcats (7-4, 1-4) at 2 p.m. today and also at 2 p.m. Monday.
“It was great to be back playing and to get a win on top of it,” said Saints coach Chris Wells, whose team had not played since Jan. 24. “We had some great efforts today, especially coming out of quarantine by many of our players.”
Segedi started the scoring for the Saints with a power-play goal at 9 minutes, 30 seconds of the first period. Positioned next to the crease, she scored off a pass from Shailynn Snow, with defenseman Skyler Podvey also assisting.
The Bobcats answered with a goal from Taylor Girard at 17:33 of the opening period to tie the game 1-1. Renee Saltness and Kate Reilly assisted.
Gosling gave SLU the lead for good at 19:25 of the opening period. She took a hard shot at Bobcats goalie Logan Angers and the puck rebounded off Angers and in front of the net. Gosling skated in an put in her own rebound.
Neither team scored again until 12:36 of the third period when Gosling scored her second goal of the game, this one assisted by Segedi, putting SLU ahead 3-1.
Just 25 seconds after that goal, the duo connected again, this time with Segedi scoring on a pass from Gosling at 13:01.
Goalie Lucy Morgan stopped 33 of 34 shots for the Saints to improve her season save percentage to .952.
MEN’S HOCKEY
ST. LAWRENCE 2, SACRED HEART 2 (OT)
A possible goal from St. Lawrence University’s Greg Lapointe at 6:37 of the third period was waved off after a video review and the Saints settled for a tie with Sacred Heart in a nonconference game in Bridgeport, Conn.
SLU (4-6-3) was outshot 31-14, including a 12-2 in the third period and overtime combined.
The Saints scored 5:41 into the game on a shorthanded goal from Jordan Steinmetz, with David Jankowski and Luc Salem assisting.
Sacred Heart (4-7-2) tied it at 11:40 of the opening period after a goal from Tim Clifton.
Marc Johnstone put the Pioneers ahead 2-1 when he scored at 4:43 of the second period.
SLU picked up the tie when Madrid native Kaden Pickering scored at 9:32 of the second, with assists going to Cameron Buhl and Nicholas Trela.
SKIING
KENOSH LEADS SAINTS
Tommy Kenosh led St. Lawrence University in both giant slalom events at the Eastern Intercollegiate Ski Association Carnival at Burke Mountain in East Burke, Vt.
Kenosh finished 11th in the first race, finishing two runs in a combined 2 minutes, 4.62 seconds. He was followed by teammate Brian Seltzer, who finished 12th in 2:04.74.
Kenosh finished 13th in the second race with a combined time of 2:04.90.
