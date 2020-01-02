St. Lawrence University’s men’s hockey team played last weekend in Dartmouth’s Ledyard Classic, tying Connecticut and losing to Colorado College, but Clarkson’s men play for the first time in close to a month this weekend as ECAC Hockey foes Rensselaer and Union come to the north country for games this weekend.
Clarkson (12-3-3 overall, 6-3-1 conference) hosts the Engineers (6-10-1, 3-5-1) at 7 tonight and Union (5-13-1, 3-5) faces the Saints (3-13-3, 1-6) at SUNY Canton at the same time.
These will not only be the first games of the 2020 portion of the schedule, but also the first games in a new decade for both teams, prompting a look back at the top players for each of the area teams in the 2010s.
These squads were chosen by this sportswriter based on games played from 2010-19, so some players who played two years in each decade may not show up, even if they produced good career totals. Also players who stayed for just a year or two are not included.
Clarkson’s men’s all-decade team is led by players who skated in Cheel Arena in the later half of the decade.
The forwards are all players who are either seniors this year, or would have been if they had stayed for their full career, current seniors Devin Brosseau and Haralds Egle and Nico Sturm, who left after last year to join the NHL’s Minnesota Wild organization.
The two defensemen on the Clarkson all-decade team are James de Haas and Kelly Summers.
Clarkson’s all-decade goalie is Jake Kielly, who also would have been a senior this year but opted to leave after last season to join the Vancouver Canucks organization.
St. Lawrence University’s all-decade team features forwards Greg Carey, Canton native Kyle Flanagan and Mike Marnell.
The Saints defensemen are Gavin Bayreuther and George Hughes and the goalie is Kyle Hayton, who left after his junior year for Wisconsin, but had the best numbers of any Saints goalie in the 2010s.
Clarkson’s women’s team was hard to pick because with three national championship squads there were many good players who came through the program, so some players, who may have been player of the decade on other teams, are not included.
The forwards feature Patty Kazmaier winners Jamie Lee Rattray and Loren Gabel, as well as current junior Elizabeth Giguere, who is poised to become the school’s all-time leading scorer either this year or early next season.
The defensemen are Savannah Harmon, who captained two national championship teams, and Erin Ambrose.
Clarkson’s goalie of the decade is Shea Tiley.
St. Lawrence University’s all-decade team starts with a trio of forwards who once played as a line together: Brooke Webster, Kennedy Marchment and Hannah Miller.
The defensemen are Amanda Boulier and Mel Desrochers and the Saints goalie of the decade is Carmen McDonald.
The biggest story for the Clarkson men’s team in the past decade is the Golden Knights winning their first ECAC Hockey championship since the 2007 season last spring in Lake Placid, with a 3-2 overtime win over Cornell.
SLU’s men’s biggest story happened at the start of the decade when Joe Marsh retired before coaching a game in the 2011-12 season as head coach. Marsh was SLU’s head coach from 1984-2011 and is the school’s winningest coach with a career record of 482-418-75. He led the Saints to six ECAC Hockey tournament championships and two Frozen Fours, including a national championship game appearance in 1988.
Clarkson’s women’s top moment of the decade is the program’s first NCAA championship in any sport when the Golden Knights beat two-time defending national champion Minnesota 5-4 in 2014. Prior to that game the Golden Gophers had gone 87-1-1 in their previous 89 games.
SLU’s women’s big moment came in 2012 when the Saints won their first ECAC Hockey tournament title with a 3-1 upset of the Big Red at Cornell.
