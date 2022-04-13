CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Within the past 22 days two well-known former area college hockey coaches have decided to retire.
Former Clarkson men’s hockey coach Jerry York announced his retirement as the Boston College men’s head coach on Thursday.
Former St. Lawrence University women’s hockey coach Paul Flanagan announced his retirement as Syracuse women’s coach on March 23.
York, who is 76, won five national championships, including four at Boston College, and ends his career with an NCAA record 1,123 wins.
He began his coaching career at Clarkson, first as an assistant coach to Len Ceglarski and then as the Golden Knights head coach from 1972-79.
York was named the Spencer Penrose Trophy, as national coach of the year, in 1977 while at Clarkson. He was elected into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2019.
York also recruited Clarkson’s all-time leading scorer Dave Taylor to Potsdam.
“Just want to congratulate Jerry York on a fantastic career,” said Potsdam native Glenn Thomaris, a former Clarkson player. “He gave me a great opportunity to play for my hometown college and he brought us from an 9th-place finish to No. 1 in the country in three years. He always was learning and trying to make everyone better. His hockey knowledge and great personality allowed for him to hire quality assistant coaches and give them a chance to excel.
“Having won several national championships is a credit to how he lived and how he dealt with all of us for a single end result of winning the right way. He never forgot his players after graduation, following their careers whether on the ice or in the working world. A great work ethic that he made look like fun and easy.”
York left Clarkson after the 1978-79 season to go to Bowling Green, where he coached until 1994, winning a national title in 1984.
He came to his alma mater, Boston College, in 1994, winning national championships with the Eagles in 2001, 2008, 2010 and 2012.
York went 125-87-3 in seven seasons at Clarkson, leading the Golden Knights to the ECAC Hockey regular-season title in 1976-77. Clarkson went 19-4 in conference play that year and 26-8 overall.
Flanagan, who is 66, played for both SUNY Canton and SLU, and started his coaching career as the head coach of Canton High School.
He was a men’s assistant coach at SLU from 1988-99 when he left that position to become the head coach of the Saints women’s team.
In just his second year with the women’s team Flanagan led the Saints to the first NCAA women’s national championship game in the 2001 season.
Flanagan took SLU to five Frozen Fours before leaving SLU to start the Syracuse women’s program in 2008.
Flanagan led the Orange to two NCAA Tournaments, including this past season.
Flanagan was always popular with his players. When he was named a Legend of Appleton Arena a few years ago the Orange women’s team surprised him by driving to Canton on their own to be in the stands for his ceremony during an SLU men’s game.
Flanagan was a head coach for 23 years and finished with a 434-308-73 career record. He won more than 200 games at both St. Lawrence and Syracuse.
