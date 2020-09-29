BROOKVILLE — Former SUNY Potsdam men’s hockey player Joey Gilhooly has joined the coaching staff of the NCAA Division I men’s program at Long Island University. LIU announced the creation of the program in April and will compete during the 2020-21 season.
Gilhooly served as a graduate assistant coach for the last two seasons at Western New England University in Springfield, Mass. During that time he was also a scout for the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League.
The Brooklyn native, a forward, played in 76 career games with the Bears, totaling 10 goals and 12 assists for 22 points, with 11 coming during his senior season. He graduated in 2018.
