ERIE, Pa. — Connor McCarthy scored a power-play goal at 3 minutes, 5 seconds of overtime to cap a dramatic 4-3 victory for the Clarkson men’s hockey team over host Mercyhurst in a nonconference game Saturday.
The Golden Knights (3-2 overall) were trailing 3-2 late in the third period when coach Casey Jones pulled goalie Kris Oldham for an extra attacker.
Anthony Callin tied the game with an extra-attacker goal with 1:37 left, with Alex Campbell and Anthony Romano assisting.
Clarkson produced the only two shots on goal in the men’s program’s first three-on-three overtime with Zach Tsekos and Jack Jacome assisting on the winning goal.
The Golden Knights led once and trailed twice against Mercyhurst (1-2).
The Lakers struck first with a power-play goal from Austin Heidemann at 10:37 of the first period. It was the only power play the Lakers would see in the game.
Clarkson, which was playing at Mercyhurst for the first time in school history, tied the game 1-1 just 17 seconds after the Lakers goal on a shot from Mathieu Gosselin, with Kaelan Taylor picking up the assist.
The Golden Knights took a 2-1 lead at 12:42 of the second period on the first career goal from Charlie Campbell, who is Alex’s older brother. Brian Hurley and Jamie Collins assisted on that score.
The Lakers answered at 15:20 of the second period when Steven Ipri tied the game.
Mercyhurst took a 3-2 lead at 17:25 of the third period on a goal from Dante Sheriff.
Clarkson picked up the two games with the Lakers this weekend, including a 4 p.m. game today, after Canisius canceled an Atlantic Hockey series against the Lakers due to COVID-19 cases on their campus.
Mercyhurst coach Rick Gotkin started his career filling in for Terry Martin to coach SUNY Canton, then known as Canton Tech, in the 1984-85 season.
The Lakers fell to 1-7 lifetime against Clarkson.
