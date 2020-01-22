CANTON — Kaylee Merrill scored one goal and assisted on another and Shelbi Thacker assisted on three goals to lead the SUNY Potsdam women’s hockey team to a 5-2 win over SUNY Canton in an NEWHL game Wednesday night.
Miranda Kolb, Emily DellaNeve, Stephanie Dunlap and Delphine Leonard added goals for the Bears (8-8 overall, 6-5 conference).
Breanna Bedborough scored two goals for the Kangaroos (3-12-1, 0-10-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.