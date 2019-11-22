PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Greg Moro scored off a pass from Zach Tsekos at 3 minutes, 16 seconds of overtime to give the Clarkson men’s hockey team a 2-1 win over Brown in an ECAC Hockey game Friday night.
The goal improves Clarkson’s overtime record this season to 3-0-1.
The Golden Knights (9-3-1 overall, 4-1-0 conference) outshot the Bears 31-21, including a 7-2 edge in overtime, but had trouble getting shots past Bears goalie Gavin Nieto, who stopped 29 of 31 shots.
Anthony Callin scored the first goal for the Golden Knights at 19:23 of the opening period, with an assist from Jordan Schneider. It was a special goal for Callin who is the nephew of former Bears coach Roger Grillo, who was in attendance.
Clarkson outshot the Bears 9-6 in the first period, but Brown (2-5) controlled the play for much of the second, even though Clarkson outshot them 10-9.
Zach Giuttari tied the game for Brown at 19:07 of the second during a power play.
Frank Marotte made 20 saves for the Golden Knights.
YALE 6, ST. LAWRENCE 3
The Bulldogs scored four goals in the third period, including two-empty net goals in the final 49 seconds, to defeat St. Lawrence University in an ECAC Hockey game in New Haven, Conn.
The Saints (3-9-1, 1-4-0) never led in the game but did tie it twice.
Yale (2-5) took an early lead when Luke Stevens scored just 3:21 into the game.
The Saints answered at 6:05 with a goal from Jordan Steinmetz, but Yale responded with a goal from Curtis Hall at 13:03 to take a 2-1 lead after the first period.
Neither team scored in the second period and the Saints tied the game 2-2 on a goal from Tim Makowski at 2:05 of the third.
Curtis Hall gave Yale the lead again with a goal at 6:59 and the Bulldogs extended it to 4-2 with an empty-net goal from Tyler Walsh at 17:20.
The Saints answered Yale’s empty-net goal with an extra-attacker goal from Andrew McIntyre at 17:43 to cut the lead to 4-3.
Yale put the game out of reach with the two empty-net goals in the final minute, the first coming from Kevin O’Neil at 19:11 and the second from Dante Palecco at 19:54.
