POTSDAM — The Clarkson University men’s hockey team added a new player Tuesday as sophomore forward Nick Wicks transferred from Alaska-Anchorage, which already canceled its 2020-21 season and is scheduled to drop the sport at the end of the school year.
Wicks, who is 22, is 5-foot-9, 172 pounds and from Delta, British Columbia. He is eligible to play immediately but it is not known if he will play in Clarkson’s nonconference home game at 4 p.m. this afternoon against Colgate.
Wicks, who will wear number 10 for Clarkson, ranked third on the Seawolves in scoring in his freshman season, with seven goals and nine assists in 35 games last year.
He scored three power-play goals, one shorthanded goal and one game-winning goal. His coach at Alaska-Anchorage was former Golden Knights defenseman, Matt Curley, who also played high school hockey for Norwood-Norfolk.
Wicks spent three seasons before college with the Merritt Centennials of the BCHL. He scored 18 goals with 41 assists in 58 games in his final junior season.
STURM, KIELLY GRADUATE
Two recent Clarkson standouts, forward Nico Sturm and goalie Jake Kielly, who both left after their junior season to pursue professional hockey, graduated from Clarkson recently.
Sturm has already played for the National Hockey League’s Minnesota Wild, scoring a goal in a Stanley Cup playoff game last summer. Kielly has been with the Vancouver Canucks organization and was called up to the NHL roster during the playoffs but did not dress for a game.
Clarkson coach Casey Jones was asked about his former players earning their degrees and said, “Standards! Our recruiting goal here at Clarkson is to attract motivated student athletes that are prepared to strive for excellence in all aspects of their life, and academics is a big part of that. With Nico and Jake you have two of the best examples you can find for the characteristics we want a Clarkson player to embody.”
Said Kielly, “I would say the biggest challenge was time management. In order to get everything done like schoolwork, workouts, on-ice stuff, etc. you had to make sure that you were rigid in making time for all of that while also making sure that you got the most out of every activity you participated in. Some days you had to make sure that you got good reps in during practice because you could not take more after practice in order to get schoolwork done. Or sometimes you had to make the most of the hour you got for homework because afterwards it was making sure you got a good meal. It was tough at times, but it also set me up really well for life in pro hockey and life after hockey.”
Said Sturm, “Finishing my senior year online while essentially working full time was certainly not always easy. However, I have to say that I probably had more time available than while I was actually at college.”
