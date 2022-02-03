POTSDAM — Last weekend was a memorable one for Clarkson University men’s hockey player Jack Jacome.
The graduate student set the school record for the men’s program with 153 games played, breaking it Friday night when Clarkson beat rival St. Lawrence University 1-0 at Cheel Arena.
“The first thing I could think of is I am just grateful and proud to be a Golden Knight,” Jacome said. “I’m lucky enough to be able to spend five seasons here. It hasn’t really sunk in, but in general I’m just very appreciative.
“It’s tough to describe (playing at Clarkson). When I look back I will really appreciate it. It’s really special, especially being on the winning side (against SLU).”
On Saturday, Jacome reached the 100-point mark for his career when he assisted on Clarkson’s first goal, which was scored by Noah Beck.
The Golden Knights tied St. Lawrence University 4-4 at Appleton Arena then won a shootout 1-0 to pick up five out of a possible six points.
“It’s pretty cool,” Jacome said of 100 points. “They’ve had some good players that got there too. It’s not something you think about when you come to college. It’s definitely something I am proud of. It’s special against St. Lawrence, but overall was just a fond and special weekend against St. Lawrence.”
A 5-foot-7 forward from Caledon, Ontario, Jacome is a co-captain this season with another graduate student, Zach Tsekos, who is his linemate.
Jacome was honored the last two seasons by getting to wear No. 6, which is in memory of former Clarkson captain Mike Morrison, who died shortly after his graduation in 1989 in a workplace accident.
“I’m excited for him,” said Clarkson coach Casey Jones said of Jacome. “There’s a reason why he’s wearing No. 6. He embodies quite a bit the legacy of Mike Morrison and our identity here as a team. He’s a great teammate and a great player.”
SKILLS CONTEST?
In the past two seasons ECAC Hockey has used shootouts to settle men’s games that end in a tie after a five-minute, three-on-three overtime session.
For the first time in the rivalry history there was one Saturday night at Appleton Arena after a 4-4 tie and Clarkson won 1-0 on a goal from Alex Campbell.
“If you lose, it’s definitely a tough way to lose,” Jacome said. “It’s the rules of the game so that’s what you’ve got to do.”
Teams get three points in the conference standings if they win a game in regulation. If you win in overtime, or a shootout, you get two points and the losing team gets one.
CLAYTON CARAVAN TRAVELS NORTH
Princeton women’s freshman forward Mia Coene should have a large fan following this weekend when the Tigers visit St. Lawrence University tonight and Clarkson on Saturday.
The trip is about an hour’s drive from her hometown of Clayton and about 25 people are expected to show up to root for her.
It’s the closest Coene has been to home this season since the Tigers played at Syracuse on Dec. 10-11.
Coene is tied for second on the team in scoring with four goals and seven assists in 21 games.
FORMER CLARKSON LOCAL DIES
Massena native Robert Lenney, who played for Clarkson men’s hockey team, died last Sunday at age 58.
Lenney played for the Golden Knights from 1982-86.
Lenney stayed in the area after his hockey career ended and worked at Alcoa in Massena for 30 years, where he became a plant manager.
Lenney played in 99 games for Clarkson and scored 15 goals with 25 assists.
