POTSDAM — The Clarkson men’s hockey team features the nation’s top penalty-killing unit as well as the third-best defense, when going by goals allowed.
Clarkson’s unit, which is run by associate head coach Josh Hauge, has killed 103 of 111 penalties this year, for a 92.8 success rate.
To get a good idea just how effective the Golden Knights have been, Harvard boasts the top power play in the nation, scoring on 30.8 percent of its chances. When the Crimson hosted Clarkson on Jan. 18, they went just 1 for 9 on the power play in a 5-3 loss.
Minnesota State boasts the nation’s top defense, allowing 1.53 goals. Cornell allows 1.71 and Clarkson 1.81.
The Golden Knights (19-6-2 overall, 12-3-0 ECAC Hockey), will rely on its defense this weekend when they make the short drive to Canton to face St. Lawrence University (3-20-4, 1-13-1) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in what could be the final matchup of the two teams this season, barring a playoff matchup.
Clarkson has won three games without a loss against the Saints this season, including two overtime wins. In those three contests SLU has gone 1 for 17 on power plays.
“Being a penalty-kill guy, that’s kind of been my main focus all four years,” said Clarkson senior defenseman Greg Moro. “I’m excited to see the guys doing really well in that aspect, we’ve been dialed in. The momentum change is huge, you get a penalty kill it kind of fuels the first.”
Said senior defenseman Jordan Schneider, “It’s something we focus on all the time. Josh Hauge is awesome with us, just teaching us little things we need to tweak. It’s something we take huge pride in and it builds momentum for our team. You can feel the life come out of a team when you are able to kill many power plays off. The more we are able to kind of shut team’s power plays down, that’s an opportunity for our team to gain momentum.”
Clarkson’s forwards also play a role in killing penalties. Many times sophomore Josh Dunne and junior Zach Tsekos are out there right at the start of a kill.
“When Zach sat out (as a transfer last year), he penalty-killed all year long (in practice),” Clarkson coach Casey Jones said. “So he hit the ground running with every aspect of our PK. You’ve got Chris Klack that’s back. He penalty-killed all his first year, as a rookie. Grant Cooper has been here, it’s year three for him in terms of penalty killing. There’s your top four, and you are bringing guys along underneath that. We’re dabbling with Jamie Collins and we’ve got Anthony Romano getting some things. We’ve tried to get Devin Brosseau and Haralds Egle involved, in case we need to get a (shorthanded goal) late in games. We have a lot of aspects of our penalty kill going.”
LOCAL PLAYERS HONORED
Clarkson junior Elizabeth Giguere was named the women’s ECAC Hockey Player of the Month for January after scoring four goals with nine assists.
She scored at least one point in six of Clarkson’s seven games and is tied for the national lead with 25 goals.
SLU goalie Lucy Morgan was twice honored this week.
She was the Rookie of the Month after leading the nation’s rookies with a .958 save percentage in nine games, making 181 saves.
She posted two shutouts, including a 1-0 shutout against Clarkson in the first game played in the new Appleton Arena. She also was named the national rookie of the month.
SLU’s Julia Gosling was the women’s rookie of the week after scoring a goal in all three games played by the Saints.
Clarkson’s Marie-Pier Coulombe was named the Goalie of the Week after she stopped 57 of 60 shots as Clarkson tied Cornell and Colgate.
Clarkson’s Tsekos was the men’s Player of the Week. He led the conference with five points, scoring two goals and adding three assists as Clarkson swept Yale and Brown. He played a part in all four goals in Saturday’s 4-1 win over the Bears.
BIG WEEKEND IN APPLETON
Appleton Arena will be busy this weekend as SLU hosts rival Clarkson in a men’s game Saturday night and the women’s team hosts games with Yale on Friday and Brown on Saturday.
The weekend also features the official dedication of the new Appleton Arena and will feature the third annual Legends of Appleton event on Saturday.
This year former men’s player Peter McGeough (1988) and former women’s player Gina Kingsbury (2004) will be the third class to become legends.
Kingsbury joined SLU just as the woman’s program rose to national prominence, playing in the first NCAA women’s championship game in 2001 and leading the Saints to a second Frozen Four appearance in 2004, although she was unable to play that weekend due to Hockey Canada commitments.
Kingsbury was a three-time all-ECAC Hockey player at SLU and once owned the school record for career points (152). She won two Olympic gold medals with Canada in 2006 and 2010, played on six Women’s World Championship teams and now is the director of the women’s national teams for Hockey Canada.
Like Kingsbury, McGeough helped lead SLU to a national title game, this one the 1998 men’s final in Lake Placid. He was a first-team all-ECAC Hockey selection that year with two goals and 25 assists and currently works at Morgan Stanley. He also is on the Executive Committee of the SLU Hockey Alumni Association Board of Directors.
The pair will be formally honored between the first and second periods of Saturday’s men’s game.
BROSSEAU MAKES TOP FIVE Clarkson captain Devin Brosseau, a graduate student, has been named one of the five finalists for the 2020 Hockey Humanitarian Award, which is given out yearly to college hockey’s “finest citizen” for leadership in community service.
The award, which is in its 25th year, will be awarded April 10 during the NCAA Division I men’s Frozen Four weekend in Detroit. The Hockey Humanitarian Award Foundation will also make a donation to the charity most important to each of he finalists.
The other four finalists are Notre Dame senior Cal Burke, St. Anselm senior Amanda Conger, UMass-Boston senior Dakota Keene and St. Mary’s junior Delaney Wolf.
Brosseau, who graduated in just three years, was also a 2019 nominee.
He leads Clarkson’s Team Impact, with local disabled teenager Christian Harvey. He organized Clarkson’s Hockey Fights Cancer nights each of the last two seasons, raising close to $8,000 this year. He is Clarkson’s team captain in the Relay for Life, and he took part in a fundraiser for a local child in order to help pay for expenses associated with her illness.
KANGAROOS POSTPONE GAMES
Because of a heavy snow storm expected today, SUNY Canton announced Thursday that its men’s and women’s hockey road games scheduled for tonight at Morrisville have been postponed. The women’s game has been moved to 1 p.m. Sunday and the men’s game will be played at 4 p.m. Feb. 18.
Morrisville is scheduled to play both teams in Canton on Saturday and those games are still on the schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.