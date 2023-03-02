POTSDAM — It’s been a frustrating senior year for Clarkson forward Anthony Romano, who has missed 18 of his team’s 34 games due to various injuries.
The latest setback for Romano occurred Jan. 20 against Rensselaer when he suffered and upper-body injury that caused him to miss nine straight games.
When Clarkson plays Brown at 4 p.m. Saturday in an ECAC first-round game at Cheel Arena it will mark the first time this season Romano has been healthy for a game against the Bears.
“We are looking forward to a challenge,” Romano said. “It’s good to be in front of our fans, one-and-done, we’re looking forward to it.”
Romano, who is from Maple, Ontario, played in 16 games during the regular season, which saw Clarkson finish with a 15-15-4 overall record and a 9-10-3 record in ECAC Hockey, good for sixth place.
He scored seven goals with five assists and enjoyed a productive return last weekend.
Romano scored a goal in Friday’s 4-0 win over Dartmouth and he scored another goal in Saturday’s 3-2 loss to Harvard.
“I tried to get my legs into it,” Romano said. “I had to come back twice so I was used to it this time around. The rest takes care of itself.
“It means something (to score). I wish I could have done a little bit more (against Harvard) on my chances, to get us the win, but I like the way we are playing going into the playoffs. We are confident in this room and I’m confident in my abilities.”
One bright spot to Romano’s recent injury is he could still skate in practices, he just couldn’t do anything contract related or shooting.
“He was able to skate a lot, so his legs were there, he was conditioned,” Clarkson coach Casey Jones said. “It’s just getting back from rustiness with being in traffic and that. He was confident going into (the weekend).”
Romano, an Arizona Coyotes draft pick, has been a key contributor for the Golden Knights.
Last year scored 15 goals with 13 assists and Clarkson was 9-1-1 when he scored.
WOMEN RETURN TO SEMIFINALS
The Clarkson women’s hockey team faces Yale in an ECAC Hockey semifinal game at 3 p.m. today at Ingalls Rink in New Haven, Conn.
The last time Clarkson made the semifinals in a full eight-team tournament was in 2020 and only four players on the current team were playing then: Emily Wisnewski, Stephanie Markowski, Gabrielle David and Brooke McQuigge.
Princeton eliminated Clarkson with a 5-1 win that year at Cornell.
Clarkson technically played in a semifinal the following year, when the league had just four teams playing due to COVID-19, and lost 4-3 in overtime to St. Lawrence University at Appleton Arena in Canton.
Last year, the Golden Knights lost a road quarterfinal series at Quinnipiac and Clarkson reached this year’s semifinal with a three-game series win over Cornell at Cheel Arena last weekend.
“Only four people have experienced it,” David said of the ECAC Hockey championship weekend. “This team is amazing and we want to keep going for sure.”
