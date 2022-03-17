LAKE PLACID — Zach Tsekos was out on the ice celebrating with his teammates when Clarkson University won the 2019 men’s ECAC Hockey championship in Lake Placid.
But Tsekos was not wearing a green jersey and skates that night, instead he was in a suit and tie, wearing dress shoes.
Tsekos was spending a redshirt year after transferring to Clarkson from Sacred Heart, where he spent his first two seasons.
In past years, Tsekos has said one of the reasons he came to Clarkson was to play in big games, but those big games were taken from him and his teammates each of the last two years.
In 2020, the Golden Knights were the No. 2 seed in the ECAC Hockey tournament but the initial COVID-19 outbreak hit and the postseason was canceled.
Last year, Clarkson was also a second-place team when things ended early due to an unauthorized gathering between members of the men’s and women’s teams that violated school COVID-19 policies.
So, three years later, Tsekos has finally found his way to Lake Placid to compete in tonight’s semifinal against Harvard at 7:30 at the Herb Brooks Arena with the 21-9-6 Golden Knights.
“I’m just trying to stay in the moment and not think too much about that, but it’s definitely been a long time coming,” Tsekos said. “It’s nice to be able to get out there and play meaningful hockey.”
A SPECIAL LOCATION
Ever since the 1980 Winter Olympics, when the U.S. men’s hockey team upset the Soviet Union 4-3, Lake Placid has become a special place for any hockey player to visit.
Nobody on Clarkson’s team was even close to being born that night but the players have all season the movie, “Miracle” and know how sacred the 1980 Olympic Center is considered to be by people in the sport.
Even the Clarkson players from Europe, like defenseman Lukas Kaelble, a native of Germany, are aware of where they will be playing tonight.
“There’s a lot of history in the building,” Kaelble said. “Obviously everyone knows that movie. We’ve watched it probably 100 times in a bus. I’m excited to see how the arena looks.”
Clarkson head coach Casey Jones has been on a staff, or been head coach, of teams that have played in the ECAC Hockey championship weekend in Lake Placid, Albany and Atlantic City, N.J.
“There’s no comparison in terms of venue, for me,” Jones said of Lake Placid. “You go through town and see all the jerseys going up and down and the restaurants. It’s close proximity for us, so there is a lot of green and gold in the building. We get there and it’s exciting. I just love seeing that, the main street, a lot of people in the area, it’s a true experience for getting a lot of people in the venue and it’s a great place for us to have our championship.”
HARVARD AGAIN
Tonight will be the third straight time Clarkson will meet Harvard (19-10-3) in a semifinal game at Lake Placid.
In 2018, the Golden Knights beat Harvard 5-4 in overtime thanks to a goal from Sheldon Rempal, who now plays in the NHL’s Vancouver Canucks’ organization.
In 2019, Clarkson had a little easier time, winning 5-2, with five different players scoring goals, including current graduate student Jack Jacome and seniors Anthony Callin and Nick Campoli.
“It seems like every time we go (to Lake Placid), that’s who we are playing against,” Jones said. “They are a really good team. I’ve watched a few of the games and they are a really talented team. We’ll have to be prepared and be on our best game to advance.”
Said Crimson coach Ted Donato, “We like the matchup in the sense that we made it to Lake Placid and we have a chance to play for our league championship. This time of year you are going to play against tough teams, and Clarkson has been excellent over the last several years and gave us our exit ticket a couple times. In order to win the league you are going to have to beat some of the top teams in the league.”
LOCAL PAIR WORKING GAMES
Two former Section 10 boys hockey players will be working as officials during NCAA Division I men’s and women’s championship events this weekend.
Massena’s Adam Wood is scheduled to be an on-ice official for the ECAC Hockey men’s semifinal between top-seeded Quinnipiac (30-5-3) and No. 5 Colgate (18-17-4) at 4 today in Lake Placid.
Norwood-Norfolk’s Coby Munson will be working at the women’s Frozen Four and is scheduled to be one of the four officials for the Minnesota-Duluth vs. Northeastern semifinal at 3:30 today at Penn State University.
ECAC PLAYOFFS
SEMIFINALS
At Lake Placid
Today’s games
Quinnipiac vs. Colgate, 4 p.m.
Clarkson vs. Harvard, 7:30 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday’s game
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
