CANTON — Both St. Lawrence University’s Appleton Arena and Clarkson’s Cheel Arena are sold out this weekend, with just standing-room-only spots available for the annual men’s hockey rivalry games.
The two local NCAA Division I teams meet at 7 tonight in Appleton Arena and play each other at 7 p.m. Saturday at Cheel Arena in Potsdam for their two ECAC Hockey games against each other this season.
“The atmosphere will be great both nights,” SLU coach Brent Brekke said. “There are lots of momentum swings in the game and the crowd helps to fuel that as well.”
Clarkson enters the weekend with an 11-10-3 overall record and a 5-5-2 record in conference play.
The Saints are 11-13 and 6-6 and the two teams are tied in the ECAC Hockey standings for sixth place with 18 points.
“It’s huge implications in the league,” Clarkson coach Casey Jones said. “It’s huge no matter what the situation is. This adds a lot more fuel to the fire. It’s a weekend everyone has circled and there is a lot on the line.”
The past two seasons the rivalry has been balanced.
Both programs have won in the other building the last two years.
Clarkson holds a 2-1-1 record over SLU the last two seasons, with its one loss coming in overtime at Cheel Arena two years ago.
One oddity in the series is that SLU has not beaten Clarkson at Appleton Arena since a 4-2 win on Dec. 7, 2018, back when Mark Morris was coaching the Saints.
Tonight’s Appleton Arena setting brings some features that rarely come along, except during the rivalry games.
“It gives a sensation that things happen faster when you have full buildings,” Brekke said. “Everything seems to be tighter and on top of you and closed. You get a sense there’s not a lot of space (on the ice) when you have a full crowd in a building like ours.”
Said Jones of Appleton Arena, “Things seem to happen fast there. Everything is on top of you. It’s a good atmosphere. We enjoy being over there.”
The one statistical edge Clarkson owns coming into this weekend is on the power play, with a 19.8 success rate compared with 13.5 for the Saints.
“It comes down to competing and who stays focused, disciplined within their systems,” Jones said. “Emotions get high. We know how close the game will be, how competitive the game will be. We have to be resilient and control the momentum.”
Said Brekke, “(Clarkson) is a rush possession team. We have to defend well and do well managing the puck. Managing the game is the most important thing. We’ve got to get puck pressure. For us, the forecheck is a big part of our team. We have to be assertive and aggressive and go cause turnovers.”
Cousins Julia and Nicole Gosling, whose fathers are identical twins, seem to enjoy matching each other when their SLU and Clarkson women’s teams meet.
Last Saturday, Julia Gosling, a forward, scored for SLU at 16 minutes, 28 seconds of the second period to tie the game 1-1. Nicole, a defenseman, answered with a goal at 19:18 of the second period to put Clarkson back ahead.
Clarkson captain Brooke McQuigge knew something good would happen even when she saw the Saints’ Julia Gosling score.
“It’s awesome when both of them score,” McQuigge said. “(Nicole) was telling me she always scores when her cousin scores. It’s a good battle. I’m sure they have a lot of fun playing against each other, too.”
The same thing happened earlier this season at Cheel Arena on Nov. 10.
Julia Gosling scored two goals in the first period and Nicole Gosling scored in the third in a 5-4 Clarkson win.
