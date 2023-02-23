POTSDAM — ECAC Hockey teams don’t enjoy making the long road trip to the north country to play Clarkson or St. Lawrence University.
But Cornell women’s assistant coach Tim Crowley is looking forward to coming close to his hometown of Brasher Falls this weekend.
The Big Red finished fifth in the women’s standings and is playing a best-of-three quarterfinal series at No. 4 Clarkson this weekend, starting at 3 today at Cheel Arena.
When Cornell (15-12-2 overall, 12-9-1 conference) came here Feb. 3 for a regular-season game, it was the first time Crowley, who is 38, had been at Cheel Arena since his sophomore year of high school when St. Lawrence Central played Salmon River in the Section 10 Division II championship game.
“I can’t say my parents were upset that this was the matchup for us,” Crowley said about this weekend. “It’s great to get back there.”
Crowley, who played for SUNY Brockport, started his coaching career with a three-year stint working for fellow St. Lawrence Central alum Chris Bernard at SUNY Potsdam as a men’s assistant.
He moved to Elmira College as a men’s assistant from 2012-17 and then was hired as the head coach of the Elmira women’s team.
In six years guiding the women’s team, he finished with a record of 123-21-10 and led the Soaring Eagles to the NCAA Division III championship game in 2018.
He left Elmira after last season to work for Cornell women’s coach Doug Derraugh.
“It’s great,” Crowley said. “My wife is an Ithaca native. I had been commuting (33 miles) back and forth to Elmira. This is closer to family and I have to opportunity to work with Doug and (associate head coach Edith Racine). The hockey program speaks for itself.”
Crowley is one of two former Section 10 hockey players who work as an assistant coach at Cornell, joining Canton native Sean Flanagan who has been an assistant coach for the men’s team the past seven years.
“He was one of the first people I called when this opportunity presented itself,” Crowley said. “He had nothing but great things to say about being part of the hockey program here.”
Crowley is part of a list of coaches who played at St. Lawrence Central for former coach Mickey Locke. Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde, a native of Brasher Falls, heads that list.
“The biggest thing is he is an unbelievable person,” Crowley said of Locke. “He is passionate about hockey. He held us accountable and at the same time he brought us along. I can speak about how great he was to me.”
YORK HONORED
Former Clarkson coach Jerry York, who retired after the 2021-22 season, was named a Hobey Baker “Legend of College Hockey” on Thursday.
York is college hockey’s all-time winningest coach, ending his career with a record of 1,123-682-128. He won five NCAA championships, four with Boston College and one with Bowling Green.
York began his head coaching career at Clarkson, leading the Golden Knights from 1972-79 before leaving for Bowling Green.
He led Clarkson to an ECAC Hockey regular-season championship in 1977 and coached Clarkson’s all-time leading scorer Dave Taylor, who later starred for the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings.
York coached Bowling Green from 1979-94 and one of his players was former Clarkson coach George Roll, who was on his national championship game in 1984.
York, who played for Boston College from 1963-67, returned to coach his alma mater in 1994, winning national titles for the Eagles in 2001, 2008, 2010 and 2012.
York will be honored with whichever player wins this year’s Hobey Baker Award during the NCAA Frozen Four in Tampa.
