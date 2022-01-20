CANTON — COVID-19 protocols have cause problems for many college sports teams and last weekend it caused the St. Lawrence University men’s team to play a unique schedule.
Usually in ECAC Hockey two teams travel to the same region to play two host schools on Friday and Saturday night, with the visiting teams swapping locations after the first game.
But Rensselaer was unable to travel until Friday due to COVID-19 issues, so SLU and Clarkson had to get creative.
St. Lawrence played Union on Friday night, losing a tight game 3-2. SLU then had two days off before if played Rensselaer on a Monday afternoon, falling 4-0.
Clarkson played Union on Saturday night and Rensselaer on Sunday, sweeping their series.
“We will put things behind (Saturday) and Sunday will be prep work for RPI,” Saints coach Brent Brekke said after Friday’s game on how the team would handle the strange weekend.
SLU co-captain David Jankowski said it reminded him a bit of last season when there were only four schools in ECAC Hockey playing and the schedule had no regular pattern to it.
“It’s a little different,” Jankowski said. “Last year was a funky schedule. It’s nothing new to us. You have to show up, be professional, and be ready to play when we have a game. I think it’s really important to get hydrated and tune up, do extra hydration and extra stretching.”
SANTERNO PLAYER OF WEEK
Clarkson graduate student Luke Santerno enjoyed a big weekend for the Golden Knights last week and was named the ECAC Hockey Player of the Week.
Santerno played on a new line with Anthony Callin and Ryan Richardson and the trio produced the first three goals in an 8-2 rout of Union on Saturday.
Santerno finished with two goals and two assists in that game and then he added another goal Sunday in a 5-0 win over Rensselaer.
“It boosted confidence for the whole team,” Santerno said of the offensive outburst Saturday. “We know we can do that.”
Santerno played his first four seasons at Bentley and came to Clarkson with impressive credentials, already scoring 105 career points.
In 22 games this season, he has scored seven goals with four assists.
Callin, a senior, missed most of the first part of the season with an injury but was also a big scorer for the Golden Knights in the past, with nine goals and eight assists in 22 games last season.
“We have to get (Callin) scoring,” Clarkson coach Casey Jones said after Saturday’s game. “He’s a big element in our lineup. (Santerno), his first-half scoring chances were good, but it wasn’t going in for him. If we can get those two guys, who are proven goal scorers at the collegiate level, you are hoping it catches fire for them. If they get rolling in the second half, that will be key for us.”
MARTINO ROOKIE OF WEEK
Clarkson forward Ayrton Martino was named the ECAC Hockey Rookie of the Week after he produced a four-point game, with one goal and three assists, in Clarkson’s win over Union.
It was the fifth multi-point game of the season for Martino, who was drafted in the third round of the National Hockey League draft by the Dallas Stars.
Martino has three goals and 12 assists in his first 22 college games.
His top junior season was in 2019-20 when he picked up 79 points in 49 games for the St. Michael’s Buzzers, including 29 goals and 50 assists.
NEAR MIDWAY POINT
ECAC Hockey schedules a 22-game conference season and after tonight’s games both Clarkson and SLU’s men’s teams will be halfway through the schedule.
The Golden Knights are in a good position near the midway mark tied for second place with Cornell with 21 points. The Big Red has played one less game.
The top four teams get a first-round bye and get to host a best-of-three quarterfinal series for the right to advance to Lake Placid for championship weekend.
Clarkson holds a six-point lead on Rensselaer for a top-four position.
SLU is two games under .500 in conference play, but the Saints are tied for sixth place with Union with 11 points. The conference’s fifth- through eighth-place teams host a first-round playoff series.
Brown and Colgate are tied for eighth with 10 points and both teams have played one less game than SLU.
