POTSDAM — The men’s ECAC Hockey playoffs will have a new format this season.
The league announced Wednesday that the first round series, which consist of the fifth through 12th-place teams will no longer be a best-of-three series and instead will be single elimination.
This is a change to the format that has been used since the 2002-03 season.
ECAC Hockey also announced that starting next season the women’s league will have the same format. Currently in women’s ECAC Hockey only the top eight teams make the postseason.
“Our league is trying new things,” Clarkson men’s coach Casey Jones said. “We want to give it a shot and we’ll take a look at it. Ideally, for me, I would have maybe shortened it a week and added a Tuesday night game (for the first-round games). We’ll take it and try to get that bye.”
The new format does take away one advantage for teams that finish in the top four and earn a first-round bye.
In 2018 Colgate played three games against Rensselaer in the first round and then came to Clarkson for a quarterfinal series.
The Raiders won game one, but lost game two and the team was visibly tired in game three, which was their sixth game in 10 days.
“A lot of times you spend time deliberating decisions and at the end of the day it ends up being a pretty good idea,” Jones said. “I have to see how it plays out before I vest an opinion whether it’s a good thing or not.”
COOK COMES HOME
Former Salmon River coach and player Olivia Cook has joined the SUNY Potsdam women’s hockey staff as an assistant coach.
Cook played for Cornell from 2010-13, competing in 89 games for the Big Red.
Cook coached the Shamrocks for four seasons, leading Salmon River to the girls state championship game in the 2017-18 season.
FORMER ASSISTANTS MEET
Former Clarkson assistant coaches Brent Brekke and Josh Hauge met for the first time as head coaches last Saturday when Brekke’s St. Lawrence University beat Hauge’s Union team 4-2 at Appleton Arena.
The duo worked together for Jones with Clarkson’s 2018-19 ECAC Hockey championship team.
Brekke was hired after the season to coach SLU and Hauge was hired by Union after last season.
“Josh has done a great job,” Brekke said. “He’s a good friend and he’s done a good job with that program in a short amount of time. They played hard. They were quicker than us in a lot of areas. He’s got them rolling and they are going to give some teams a lot of fits.
“He’s a special person. To play head-to-head is always fun. It’s good to compete against one another.”
Said Hauge, “It was a cool experience. I think a lot of him. He’s a great coach and that’s a great staff over there. I would have liked to get the best of him, but we’ll have another opportunity.”
MARSH REMEMBERED FONDLY
Joe Marsh, who was honored Saturday night at Appleton Arena, came out of retirement in the 2017-18 season to be the interim head coach of the Dartmouth women’s hockey team.
Marsh filled in for then head coach Laura Schuler, who took the year off to coach Canada’s Olympic team.
One of Dartmouth’s players that year was Bailee Brekke, the daughter of the current Saints head coach.
“She loves Joe,” Brent Brekke said after Saturday’s game. “He had stopped in to hang out and talk between different ceremonies and events that went on. He took some pictures and sent them to my daughter. He was her favorite coach, ever. He’s such a special man.”
