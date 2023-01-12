CANTON — Any college hockey coach can tell you that weird things can happen when your team plays a road game to start the second semester.
Travel this holiday season was complicated by issues with Southwest Airlines, which canceled several flights.
St. Lawrence University opened the second half at Nebraska-Omaha, with games Dec. 30-31.
Because the players scatter on break, some SLU players made the trip from Canton while others, including coach Brent Brekke, were already in Omaha, having traveled on their own.
Nebraska-Omaha’s Tyler Weiss was trying to get to the games from his home in North Carolina but one of his flights was canceled.
He was stuck in Chicago trying to get another flight to Omaha, but he couldn’t get one until the day of the game.
While at the airport in Chicago, he ran into several members of SLU’s team, which noticed his Nebraska-Omaha equipment bag.
The SLU players also were stranded in Chicago but had rented a bus to ride to Omaha and offered Weiss a seat.
“The whole trip was an interesting one,” Brekke said. “I had driven to Omaha because I was in Michigan for the holidays. To me that’s what makes hockey special, as hard as you compete against one another on the ice, it’s still a fraternity and that’s one of the things that is special about our sport.”
Some people assumed SLU senior Josh Boyer had set up the ride for Weiss since he used to play for Nebraska-Omaha.
But Boyer was already there.
“I kind of laughed to myself, especially seeing the stuff about how maybe I was the liaison for the whole thing,” Boyer said. “He sent a video of him and our guys on the bus and I just laughed to myself. I couldn’t believe it. When you get to college you’ve played with some guys along the way. Paths cross all along the way and you keep that bond for life.”
Boyer is in his second season with SLU, so the trip to Nebraska-Omaha was his return to his former college home.
“It was pretty cool,” Boyer said. “A little overwhelming to start. I went out for warmups, being on the other side of things was different, but getting that win Friday was huge.”
Things turned out well for all involved but having your team come from different places for a road game can lead to some nervousness for a coach.
“We scheduled to be there three days early just for that reason,” Brekke said. “I’ve been in it long enough to know post-Christmas bags aren’t going to show up, there’s going to be flight (delays), weather. We gave ourselves a little bit of a buffer.”
SLU wound up winning the first game 2-1 in overtime before losing 5-2 in the second.
SECOND HALF STARTS
Clarkson and St. Lawrence start the second part of their conference season this weekend with games at Harvard and Dartmouth.
ECAC Hockey has played an unbalanced schedule so far. Princeton has already played 13 of its 22 conference games and Quinnipiac 12.
Seven teams have played 10 games and Clarkson and SLU have played the fewest with eight.
SLU, which is 5-3 in conference play, is in position to contend for a top-four finish, which would earn a first-round playoff bye and a home quarterfinal series.
“We have some games in hand and I think we are playing well and getting some momentum with a couple good wins,” Brekke said. “Every game is important and our guys understand that but there is a lot of work to do here.
“We want to be in the top four. That bye is helpful, especially at the end of the year. Rest is really key at that point of the year. Our goal is to finish in the top four.”
Clarkson (3-3-2), meanwhile, has a little work to do to get into a top-four spot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.