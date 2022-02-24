CANTON — There was no chance that St. Lawrence University’s David Jankowski was going to grow up to become a basketball player.
Hockey was it for Jankowski, who grew up in a family that saw his grandfather, father, uncle and brother all play the game.
Jankowski also learned about hockey from his late great uncle — Hall of Fame player and coach Red Kelly.
“I think it was kind of set in stone for me that I was going to be a hockey player,” said Jankowski, a senior co-captain with the Saints. “I do it because I love it. My family passed that love of the game on to me. It’s something I have definitely embraced and they support me every step of the way just like I support them. It’s special to have that connection for sure.”
Jankowski’s grandfather, Lou, who passed away in 2010, played in 127 National Hockey League games with the Detroit Red Wings and Chicago Blackhawks from 1950-55.
His father, Len, played for Cornell from 1978-82.
His uncle, Ryan, has been an NHL scout and an assistant general manager (New York Islanders) since 2003. He’s currently the director of amateur scouting for the Arizona Coyotes.
His older brother, Mark, played at Providence College (2012-16), winning a national championship in 2015. He began an NHL career in 2016-17 with the Calgary Flames. He spent last year with the Pittsburgh Penguins and this season he’s spent time with the Buffalo Sabres and the American Hockey League’s Rochester Americans.
“We would go at in pretty much everything we did,” Jankowski said of his brother. “Both of us are just competitive by nature. At the end of the day we love each other. It’s one of those brotherly things. It’s great to have somebody that close to me that plays at such a high level. He can give me different perspectives, some things most guys wouldn’t be able to get access too. It’s nice to be able to rely on him in certain situations.”
Jankowski is not done with his college career yet, but he’s already added to the family legacy by scoring the overtime winning goal last year against Quinnipiac to give St. Lawrence University its first ECAC Hockey championship in 20 years.
Heading into what could be his final games at Appleton Arena he has scored three goals with nine assists in 26 games for the Saints this season.
SLU enters the final weekend of the regular season in 10th place in the conference standings with 22 points.
But it’s a tight race. The top eight teams get a home playoff series and SLU is just one point behind tonight’s opponent, Brown, for the eighth spot.
SLU could finish as high as sixth or finish in last place depending on what happens in this weekend’s games against Brown and Yale.
“Every game is important, but being our senior weekend it’s going to be that much extra-special,” Jankowski said. “It would be unbelievable to get (two wins) and that’s what we are focused on, these crucial six points in the standings. You always want to control your own fate in these situations. All you can do is focus on the next game and try not to get too far ahead of ourselves.”
Saints coach Brent Brekke has spent three years now with Jankowski and appreciates what he brings both on and off the ice to the Saints.
“He’s a great leader,” Brekke said. “He hasn’t had a real smooth run through his career, he’s had to battle through some things with a fractured back, that wasn’t easy to overcome. His game has matured as well. For us he’s been a great two-way player, takes every key faceoff for us. For me, he has a good sense of things. He’s got a good head on his shoulders and is pretty mature. He’s been tremendous for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.