POTSDAM — Right from the start of the season, Colgate senior transfer Darcie Lappan has been a pleasant surprise for the Clarkson University women’s hockey team.
Lappan assisted on the first goal of the season, and finished with two assists in a 3-0 victory at Sacred Heart on Sept. 23. The next day she scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 win.
The scoring has kept coming for Lappan, who enters this weekend tied with former Colgate teammate Danielle Serdachny for the national lead in scoring.
Both women have delivered 10 goals and 16 assists for 26 points.
What makes Lappan’s numbers interesting is in her first three years she scored 31 points combined for Colgate, with a season-high of 13 points (9 goals-4 assists) as a freshman in 2019-20.
“It’s been a surprise,” Lappan said. “I had a goal coming in to just work hard and do my best and that’s all I can do with myself. I’m happy. I think it’s been a different role. I’ve come in and really worked hard and it’s been paying off for me.”
Before the season started Clarkson lost three players expected to be among the team’s top scorers to injury.
Captain Brooke McQuigge returned to the lineup two weeks ago. Laurence Frenette and Harvard transfer Dominique Petrie also have long-term injuries.
Lappan took advantage of being placed on one of Clarkson’s top lines and also on the power-play unit.
“We saw her coming up in juniors and knew she had a little bit of skill and plays hard,” Clarkson coach Matt Desrosiers said. “We knew she was that type of player who would fit in well with us. I wasn’t exactly sure where she would fit into the lineup. She took advantage of some opportunities with some injuries and obviously she rode with it.”
What makes Lappan’s transfer interesting is the rivalry Clarkson and Colgate have, especially after the Golden Knights beat the Raiders in the 2018 ECAC Hockey championship game and national title game.
“I’m used to playing Clarkson for the past three years and I know how hard and competitive they are,” Lappan said. “I knew they would work hard and have energy. I knew it would be a good fit for me. It was one of our biggest rivalries. I always knew it was going to be hard game that could go either way.”
Said Desrosiers, “With this whole transfer portal, that’s the thing you kind of get to know a lot of these kids through the recruiting process. With the rivalry and everything, you wouldn’t think you would have a chance with kids from those types of teams, we were pretty fortunate.”
BIG NIGHT FOR LEWANDOWSKI
You can’t find a more humble start to a college hockey career than what faced Clarkson defenseman Caden Lewandowski last season.
Lewandowski was planning to play for Robert Morris, but then the Colonials dropped their men’s and women’s programs. Both have returned this season.
Looking for a new home, Lewandowski came to Clarkson, where his stepfather, Trevor Edwards, was a forward from 2000-04.
Clarkson coach Casey Jones knew there was an already packed roster and was honest with Lewandowski about his prospects last season.
When practices started Lewandowski didn’t even have his own locker yet, he had to sit in the locker room on a folding chair.
“He’s worked himself in,” Jones said. “His teammates were really excited for him. There’s nothing better in a team sport (than) that. We don’t over-recruit here. We talked him through that and he knew coming in what the situation was. We brought him in as a development guy. I really like his family and we thought he could help. We asked him not to use eligibility last year and it paid dividends. He came in with the right mind-set and that’s why his teammates are celebrating him so much.”
Lewandowski redshirted last season, practicing with the team, and he played in his first game at Clarkson a few weeks ago. He has played in four games.
Last Friday night against Colgate he scored his first collegiate point on an assist at a game his parents and brothers attended.
“It’s great to get a little reward here,” Lewandowski said. “Last year was a long year here, but I’m happy I went through it. I was learning from some of the older guys on little details. The (defensemen) were all supportive of me and helped me out every day with skill stuff. I was just happy to be here. (Edwards) has nothing but positive things to say here. He loved his time here.”
