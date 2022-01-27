CANTON — It is time once again for the area’s two NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey teams to meet up as Clarkson and St. Lawrence University play a weekend set of ECAC Hockey games.
The competition starts at 7 tonight in Potsdam, where Clarkson will wear a special throwback jersey and has encouraged all its fans to show up wearing green.
The series moves to Canton on Saturday when Appleton Arena should see its biggest crowd of the season in game two at 7 p.m..
Area fans were so eager to watch these two teams play in person, after being deprived of attending games last year, that an exhibition game Oct. 2 at Cheel Arena drew 3,673 fans to see the Saints win, 3-0.
Here is a look at both programs as they head into the big weekend.
SAINTS ENTER CONFIDENT
SLU (6-12-4 overall, 4-6-2 conference) has not enjoyed the type of season it hoped it would, but the Saints come into the weekend knowing how well they have played against Clarkson recently.
If you count the exhibition game, SLU has won its last two games in Cheel Arena. The Saints beat Clarkson 2-1 in overtime there last season.
“It’s an important week,” Saints coach Brent Brekke said. “It’s rivalry week. There’s a lot of pride on the line, not just for our program but for our university, our alumni. It’s a big week.”
SLU’s main problem this year has been generating offense. The Saints are averaging just 1.9 goals per game and have scored on only 7.2 percent of their power plays.
“This is the weekend that our students and alumni, hockey alumni especially look forward too,” SLU’s Tim Makowski said. “You don’t want to get too hyped up about it and let your emotions get the best of you. At the same time there is a little something added to it, a rivalry right down the road. It’s always a weekend you will get a little more amped up and juiced up for.”
Saints goalie Emil Zetterquist knows that tonight’s game will be possibly the most hostile crowd he will play in front of. He will have Clarkson’s student section sitting behind him for the first and third periods.
“Some of my best memories from college hockey comes from these types of games,” Zetterquist said. “Being up here in the north country, seeing what it means to people, it’s very special. People care. That’s something I did not know about before coming up here. I find (taunting) enjoyable. I like having people screaming that I’m ugly, or whatever they are saying. You make the best of it. You can’t let it get to your head. If you find a way to feed off the energy, that’s a good thing.”
CLARKSON ON A ROLL
The Golden Knights (12-7-5, 7-2-3) are in a secure spot right now to finish in the top four of the ECAC Hockey standings and earn both a playoff bye and home ice for a best-of-three quarterfinal series.
Clarkson also comes into this weekend with its offense really producing. The Golden Knights have won four straight games and have averaged 5.5 goals in that stretch.
“It’s always a good matchup,” said Clarkson’s Nick Campoli. “It doesn’t really matter what the standings are, the records are between any of us. It’s always a good weekend for them. We have to give it our best. The high compete level, each shift matters, you have to give your best every shift.”
Games with SLU are always interesting for sophomore Jordan Power, who was initially committed to play for the Saints before changing his mind after a coaching change.
“I’m super-excited,” Power said. “I got a little taste of it in preseason with fans, so I’m excited for the rivalry.
“It’s one of the biggest rivalries in all of college. I think it will be lots of fun. Things change. I liked a lot what Clarkson had to offer. I’m happy to be here.”
Games with SLU are always big for Clarkson’s coaching staff, but with Brekke being a former Golden Knight assistant coach that adds another fun element to the games.
“The place will be packed and both buildings will have a ton of excitement,” Clarkson coach Casey Jones said. “It’s one of those situations where you circle these dates every year. Since I’ve been here it’s awesome.
“There’s a lot of chatter going on in the towns. I’m expecting a hard-fought series. You have to throw out everything when you come into these games. Our expectations are it’s going to come down to the wire like they always do. You have to keep your emotions in check and play hard.”
