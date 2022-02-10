CANTON — With six games left in the regular season, the St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team is trying to hold on for a top eight position in the ECAC Hockey standings, which would mean a home playoff series for the Saints.
SLU, which is 5-7-4 in conference play and 7-13-6 overall, has 18 points through 16 games and is in eighth heading into this weekend with two home games at Appleton Arena.
Colgate (5-7-3) is one point behind the Saints and has one more game to play, which gives SLU a tentative hold on the position.
The Saints face a tough challenge tonight facing first-place Quinnipiac (24-2-3, 13-1-1), which leads the conference standings by four points over Clarkson (15-7-6, 10-2-4) with one less game played than the Golden Knights.
After facing the Bobcats, the Saints will meet Princeton (7-12-2, 6-7-1), a team two points ahead of them but with two less games played.
“They are all big,” Saints coach Brent Brekke said of the remaining games on the schedule. “Every point is key right now. We have four of our six games remaining at home, but two on the road against some pretty strong opponents (Colgate and Cornell). It will be important to get as many points as we can. That’s the excitement, you want to be a part of those games. I think it prepares you for playoff hockey. That’s the excitement of what those games really mean. It’s do-or-die when you get into those series. It’s good preparation for the playoffs.”
The Saints won the ECAC Hockey title last year, upsetting Quinnipiac in overtime in the championship game at Hamden, Conn.
The veteran players on the team, including sophomore forward Justin Paul carry that experience into the game tonight.
“Quinnipiac, we have a little bit of history with them, especially last year,” Paul said. “We want to prove a point and let the league know that we can play with any team in the standings, and this is a big opportunity to do that.”
Clarkson is chasing a different goal than the Saints heading into the final six games. The Golden Knights will have home ice for the playoffs, its just a question of which series. The top four teams get a first-round bye and host a best-of-three quarterfinal series.
Clarkson is in second place with 35 points and leads Union and Rensselaer by 14 points for the final top-four spot. There are only 18 possible points left to be earned by those two teams so Clarkson could clinch a top-four spot this weekend.
EOM OLYMPIC VETERAN
The St. Lawrence University women’s hockey team is missing three players this season who are all at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.
Forwards Anna Segedi and Taylor Lum competed for China’s women’s hockey team and forward Julia Gosling is on the taxi squad for Canada.
But sophomore Suyeon Eom, a native of Seoul, South Korea, is already an Olympic veteran. Four years ago, she competed for Korea’s team at the games in Pyeongchang.
“That was really an unbelievable experience in my life,” Eom said. “Every athlete has a dream of playing in the Olympics. I was so happy at that time.”
Three years ago the Korean women’s team came to Canton and played the SLU women in an exhibition game at SUNY Canton. That was the start of another dream for Eom as she got to showcase her skills in front of the Saints coaching staff.
“I really wanted to come here,” Eom said of SLU. “I played really hard, so (Saints coach Chris Wells) could see me in the game. I love everything (about SLU). This is my dream, playing hockey in the U.S. There’s a really good rink here, good people here, good resources. Every day is a dream for me.”
MORGAN, CAMPBELL HONORED
SLU women’s goalie Lucy Morgan was a big part in three wins for the Saints last weekend and was named the women’s ECAC Hockey Goalie of the Week. She earned the honor for the third time this season after going 3-1 in four games with a .958 save percentage.
Morgan ranks fifth, nationally, with a .945 save percentage.
Clarkson men’s player Alex Campbell was the ECAC Hockey men’s Player of the Week after recording two multi-point games last weekend in wins over Brown and Yale.
Campbell scored and assisted in each game as Clarkson extended its unbeaten streak to eight games (6-0-2).
