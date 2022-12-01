POTSDAM — Clarkson goalie Ethan Haider has gone back to basics this season.
Last season, Haider wore a goalie helmet that was golden and looked like the front of a knight mask. His pads also showcased some gold.
This year, Haider is sticking to pure white.
His helmet is solid white. His pads are white. His gloves are also white.
“I like the simple look,” said Haider. “Maybe it makes me look a little bit bigger. I guess it’s kind of working right now.”
Haider has a 7-6 record with a 2.23 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage heading into this weekend’s road games at Princeton and Quinnipiac.
“In my freshman year I had the pretty simple pads and it worked for me then,” Haider said. “I liked my design last year, but I’m kind of a more simple guy.”
WINN SHINES WITH U.S.
Clarkson sophomore defenseman Haley Winn made her debut with the U.S. national team last month at age 19.
Winn played against Canada’s national team in three rivalry series games, alongside Clarkson alum Savannah Harmon and against Canadian Golden Knight alums Jamie Lee Rattray, Erin Ambrose, Renata Fast, Ella Shelton, Loren Gabel and Elizabeth Giguere.
Back in September, Winn was on the ice at Cheel Arena watching most of those players being honored for playing in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.
“I have picture with Hilary Knight from when I was 10-year-old,” Winn said. “It was pretty cool to play alongside her and Kendall Coyne and Megan Keller on the back end. I was nervous, but all the girls were good about making me feel comfortable. I’ve been playing this game for a while, so It was a matter of being comfortable in my own skin.”
Winn was surprised to be playing with and against so many of these players so soon after being in Cheel Arena for the Olympians banner raising ceremony.
“It was a cool experience, especially playing with (Harmon),” Winn said. “Having that Clarkson alum, and playing against a bunch of them, was a cool experience.”
Winn was already committed to Clarkson by the time Harmon graduated after leading Clarkson to back-to-back national titles in 2018.
“She definitely took me under her wing and gave me a lot of pointers,” Winn said of Harmon. “She was there for me a lot.”
Based on how she played recently with the U.S. team it won’t be surprising if as early as the fall of 2026 Winn has her own Olympian banner hanging in Cheel Arena.
“I don’t think it changed me as a person, but I definitely learned a lot as a player,” said Winn, who scored three goals in her first weekend back with Clarkson. “I had a little different role there. It’s a good spot here at Clarkson to start this journey. I have a lot of skilled players around me to help me get better.”
SUN DEVILS IN CANTON?
Clarkson has played Arizona State nine times since the Sun Devils became an NCAA Division I program in 2015.
Arizona State has made three trips to Potsdam since then but has yet to play a game at Appleton Arena in Canton. That could change.
“We have to get with (SLU coach Brent Brekke) and figure that out,” ASU coach Greg Powers said. “This is now our third trip to Potsdam without playing them. To come all this way, it just makes sense to get over to Appleton and see that great arena.
“We’ve done long road trips, so it’s maybe one of those things were we just extend a road trip and get an extra third game or even just stay and play four. It’s something we’re going to look into.”
