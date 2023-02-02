POTSDAM — The St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team has killed 78 percent of its penalties this season.
But the Saints did not look like a team with a modest kill rate Saturday when they shut down Clarkson during a five-minute major in the last 6 minutes, 10 seconds of a game they led 3-2.
Clarkson spent the final two minutes of the major with a two-player advantage as head coach Casey Jones pulled his goalie for an extra attacker.
“That was the biggest kill we made,” Saints coach Brent Brekke said. “The guys were much more aggressive and selective with the clears and the entries and shutting them down. The guys did a phenomenal job.
“We’ve given some up we’d like to get back. But you want to be at the top of your game at the end of the year. We’ve taken some steps in a lot of things and the penalty kill as well.”
SLU did such a good job killing the major penalty that Clarkson picked up just one official shot on goal.
“We missed the net on every one of our chances,” Jones said. “We ended up with one shot in five minutes of power play. We were high and wide. We had numbers at the net. I thought we made things difficult on us. That’s been our Achilles heel all year long.”
One bright spot for Jones last Saturday was finding out he can rely on backup goalie Brady Parker to produce when called upon.
Parker, a sophomore from Calgary, Alberta, had played only 95 minutes this season in parts of five games, including one start, before he entered Saturday’s game with Clarkson trailing SLU 3-1 after one period.
But on Saturday he stopped all 15 shots he faced and gave Clarkson a chance to earn at least a tie.
In six games this season Parker holds a .965 save percentage and a 0.89 goals-against average.
“He made a blocker save right off the bat and he looked like he was confident and played well,” Jones said. “He works so hard in practice. The guys think he can play and the guys worked hard in front of him, too. We’re really happy with what he did tonight. He’s done the job for us.
“He’s really competitive and he works really hard. When you work really hard like that, even when you are not playing, you are going to be ready when the opportunity presents itself, and he took advantage of that.”
Parker, who was born in Scottsdale, Ariz., near Phoenix, spent three years prior to Clarkson playing for the Okotoks Oilers of the Alberta Junior Hockey League.
He went 27-10-1 in his first season and was 23-4-3 in his second season.
BIG GAME FOR CLARKSON WOMEN
The Clarkson women’s hockey team can take a big step toward clinching a home playoff series in today’s 6 p.m. game against Cornell at Cheel Arena.
Clarkson (21-7-2 overall, 10-5-1 conference) is in fourth place, which is the last home-ice position, and holds a three-point lead over the Big Red (12-9-2, 9-6-1).
If Clarkson can win tonight’s game in regulation, it would build a six-point lead for the final home spot, essentially a two-game lead, with five games left to play.
Cornell dominated Clarkson earlier this season, winning 8-1 on Nov. 5 at Lynah Rink.
Cornell suffered a surprising sweep at home last weekend, losing 7-6 to Harvard and 5-1 to Dartmouth.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.