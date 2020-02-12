COLLEGE HOCKEY
CANTON — Alexa Parigi scored the tying goal and the winning goal in overtime to give the SUNY Canton women’s hockey team a 4-3 win over SUNY Potsdam in an NEWHL game Wednesday.
Parigi’s game-winning goal came just 56 seconds into overtime and she tied the game for the Kangaroos (5-15-1 overall, 2-13-1 conference) with a power-play goal with 3 minutes and 45 seconds left in the third period.
Meaghan Best and Sarah Kosnaskie also scored for SUNY Canton.
Natalie Wasielewski, Shelbi Thacker and Lucy Condon scored for the Bears (10-11-2, 7-8-2).
