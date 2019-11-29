CANTON — Discipline trouble early in the third period Friday night kept the St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team waiting for that elusive first victory at SUNY Canton.
Maine scored three goals in a stretch of 3 minutes, 19 seconds of the third period to snap a tie game and went on to defeat the Saints 5-2 before 515 fans in a nonconference meeting.
The loss, which drops SLU to 3-11-1 overall, was the fifth straight for the Saints and leaves them 0-5 in their temporary home at SUNY Canton.
“We got ourselves into penalty trouble,” Saints coach Brent Brekke said. “Five-on-five, I liked our game tonight. Through two periods we did a good job. It was the discipline that got ourselves into trouble and they capitalized on the power plays. We shot ourselves in the foot with that.”
The Saints get another chance at Maine at 7 tonight at SUNY Canton’s arena.
Neither team scored for the first 36:31 of the game and the scoreless game finally ended when the Black Bears (8-5-2) connected on a shorthanded breakaway from Ryan Smith at 16:32 of the second period. The goal came while Maine was serving a five-minute major handed out to Eduards Tralmaks for kneeing.
SLU tied the game later during the same major power play on a goal from Zach Risteau at 18:23 with Jordan Steinmetz and Aleksi Peltonen assisting.
“I was the middle guy so I kind of had to support the puck wherever it was going,” Risteau said. “Steinmetz got the puck low, from Peltonen I think, and made a nice pass to me and the shot was on net and luckily it went in. Like every other game this year, we don’t stay disciplined, and that cost us late in the game. That was the problem today. Once we figure that out, we’ll start capitalizing games.”
The Saints had a chance to take a lead early in the third period when Maine’s Adam Dawe was called for slashing 4:25 in. But with 20 seconds left in the power play SLU’s Alex Gilmour picked up a slashing call of his own and Maine defenseman Ben Poisson scored on a shot from just inside the blue line to give the Black Bears the lead for good at 6:22.
“I wasn’t really sure,” Poisson said when asked if he thought his shot had a chance to go in when he took it. “I just put something on net. We were on sloppier ice so we had a lot of bouncing pucks. Getting that (goal) gave us a second life. Then our power play got to work and did a job for us.”
One of the assists on Poisson’s goal, which came with four seconds left of four-on-four time, was from Canton native J.D. Greenway, a defenseman for the Black Bears.
“Being here on Thanksgiving holiday is nice, I’m just really thankful for it,” Greenway said. “We were just connecting on the power play. The ice was getting chewed up there in the first and second period and we really couldn’t get anything going. In the third period, we settled the puck down, got good passes and got it in the back of the net.”
Maine remained on the power play after the goal and added another quickly on a shot from Adam Dawe at 7:41 to extend the lead to 3-1.
SLU’s Jeff Clarke picked up a charging penalty at 9:19 and the Black Bears took advantage again, this time with a goal from Tralmaks at 9:41 to go up 4-1.
“In the third period we scored a couple of nice power-play goals and obviously that was the difference in the game,” said Maine coach Red Gendron, who was on Yale’s staff when the Bulldogs won the 2013 national championship. “When you scored a big goal like (Poisson’s), four-on-four, knowing you are going to be going on the power play shortly after, it’s a big lift. When you score again on that power play, that’s pretty important.”
SLU cut the lead to 4-2 with a goal from Bo Hanson at 17:51, with Risteau and Keenan Suthers assisting.
“We are confident against this team, we felt good five-on-five, it’s the undisciplined penalties,” Brekke said. “We had guys taking penalties who are on our kill and guys who are on our kill don’t have a lot left in the tank because they are exhausted. It’s a snowball effect. That aspect has to be shored up.”
Maine ended the scoring with an empty-net goal from Ryan Smith at 19:39.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
CLARKSON 4, MINNESOTA STATE 0
Elizabeth Giguère scored twice as the Golden Knights blanked the Mavericks in the opening round of the Windjammer Classic at Burlington, Vt.
Ella Shelton doled out two assists and Marie-Pier Coulombe made 21 saves for Clarkson (11-2-4), which plays Penn State in the championship game at 4 p.m. today.
Abigail Levy stopped 30 shots for Minnesota State (6-9-2), which takes on host Vermont in the consolation game at 1 p.m. today.
ROBERT MORRIS 3, ST. LAWRENCE 2
Courtney Kollman’s shorthanded goal 3:46 into the third period powered the Colonials to a nonconference win over the Saints at SUNY Canton.
Lexi Templeman scored twice for Robert Morris (9-5-1).
Kayla Vespa supplied both goals for St. Lawrence (5-7-1).
