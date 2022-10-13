PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A three-goal second period led the Providence College men’s hockey team to a 5-2 win over Clarkson in a nonconference game Thursday night at Schneider Arena.
The Friars (3-0 overall) took an early lead on a rebound goal from Jaroslav Chmelar at 1 minute, 25 seconds of the opening period.
Clarkson (0-3) answered with a goal from Tommy Pasanen at 13:05 of the opening period to tie the game 1-1.
The Friars took the lead for good when Taige Harding scored from the back of the circle at 1:36 of the second period.
A power-play goal from Patrick Moynihan at 5:52 of the second period extended the lead to 3-1.
Riley Duran scored another power-play goal for Providence at 11:13 of the second period to give the Friars a 4-1 advantage.
Clarkson cut the lead to 4-2 at 18:34 of the third period on a goal from captain Anthony Callin.
The Friars ended the scoring when Duran scored an empty-net goal with 0.5 seconds left.
Clarkson is off until next Friday when it hosts Mercyhurst for two games at Cheel Arena.
Anne Cherkowski scored two goals to lead Clarkson (5-1-1) past the Orange in a nonconference game in Syracuse.
The Golden Knights scored the first three goals of the game.
Cherkowski scored first at 4:50 of the first period and Kirstyn McQuigge added a second goal at 17:09 of the opening period. Darcie Lappan made it 3-0 Clarkson with a goal 79 seconds into the second period.
Tatum White scored a power-play goal for Syracuse (1-5) at 7;46 of the second period.
Gretchen Branton scored at 13:44 of the third for Clarkson and the Orange answered with a power-play goal from Sarah Thompson at 16:26. Cherkowski ended the scoring with a power-play goal at 19:49.
