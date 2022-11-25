PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Austen May and Parker Ford scored goals in the third period to help the Providence College men’s hockey team rally for a 4-3 win over St. Lawrence University in a nonconference game Friday night at Schneider Arena.
The Saints (5-7 overall) led three different times in Friday’s game.
Luc Salem scored the first goal of the contest for SLU on a shorthanded shot at 7 minutes, 42 seconds of the first period.
The Friars (9-2-3) answered with a goal from Nick Poisson at 13:07 to end the first period tied 1-1.
Josh Boyer scored for the Saints at 11:39 of the second period to give SLU a 2-1 advantage.
Once again Providence answered, this time with a goal from May to tie the game 2-2 at 15:55 of the second period.
Jan Lasek scored a power-play goal for the Saints at 18:13 to give SLU a 3-2 lead heading into the final period.
Ty Naaykens assisted on all three SLU goals.
May tied the game at 2:05 of the third period for the Friars.
Ford scored the winning goal at 4:38.
Clarkson scored five goals in the second period and went on to defeat Maine in a nonconference game at Cheel Arena in Potsdam.
Stephanie Markowski and Gabrielle David each scored one goal and added two assists to lead Clarkson (14-4-1 overall).
Haley Winn, Jenna Woodwin, Jaden Bogden, Anne Cherkowski, Sena Catterall and Brooke McQuigge also scored for the Golden Knights.
Mira Seregely scored for Maine (8-10).
The Bears (3-3) gave their program’s all-time leading scorer a rough homecoming, shutting out King’s, which is coached by former Bear Jordan Ott, in a nonconference game in Potsdam.
Alex Quinn and Kaylee Merrill each scored two goals for the Bears.
Taylor Swamp scored one goal and added two asssists.
Emily DellaNeve, Alessia Marandola, Keely Towne and Karley Green also scored for SUNY Potsdam.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.