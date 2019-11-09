SCHENECTADY — Zach Risteau ended some early-season overtime frustrations for the St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team by scoring one minute into overtime Saturday nigh, giving the Saints a 3-2 victory over the Union Dutchmen before 1,865 fans in an ECAC Hockey game at Messa Rink.
Risteau’s goal was his fifth of the season and snapped a stretch this year that had seen the Saints (3-6-1 overall, 1-1 ECAC Hockey) go 0-3-1 in overtime contests.
Union (2-10, 1-3), which also has endured a frustrating start to the season, blew a 2-0 lead in the second period against the Saints.
Owen Farris gave the Dutchmen a 1-0 lead with a goal at 10 minutes, 4 seconds of the first period, with Brandon Estes and Zachary Emelifeonwu adding assists.
Estes gave Union a 2-0 advantage with a power-play goal at 3:57 of the second period, assisted by Anthony Rinaldi and Dylan Anhorn.
The Saints began their comeback at 18:18 of the second period on a goal from Alex Gilmour, his first of the season, with Ryan Garvey and Risteau assisting.
Bo Hanson scored his first goal of the season at 3:04 of the third period to tie the game for the Saints, with Madrid native Kaden Pickering and Risteau adding assists.
Jake Stevens and Hanson assisted on Risteau’s overtime winner.
St. Lawrence hosts Colgate on Friday at SUNY Canton in an ECAC Hockey game. The Saints then play Cornell at the same site next Saturday.
