ROCHESTER — Will Calverley scored three goals for the Rochester Institute of Technology, leading the Tigers to an 8-5 victory over Clarkson in a nonconference men’s hockey game Friday at the Gene Polisseni Center. The teams will meet again at 5 p.m. Sunday at Cheel Arena in Potsdam.
Friday’s game was the first time the Golden Knights (1-1 overall) scored at least five goals in a game and loss since a 6-5 loss at Boston College on the same date in 2008. The eight goals were the most Clarkson has allowed since an 8-2 loss to Northeastern in 2016.
It began as a relatively normal game with RIT, playing its opener, holding a 2-0 lead after the opening period, despite being outshot 12-7.
Jake Hamacher scored the first goal for the Tigers after a Clarkson turnover in the neutral zone, at 11 minutes, 14 seconds.
Calverley scored the first of his three goals at 13:30 for the second goal of the period.
Clarkson, which came back twice from being down by two goals, cut the deficit to 2-1 at 2:57 of the second period on the first career goal from freshman Alex Campbell.
RIT responded with a power-play goal from Jake Joffee at 18:41 to take a 3-1 lead, but Clarkson answered just 18 seconds later with a goal from Anthony Romano to go into the third period down 3-2.
The Golden Knights looked like they might be headed for a second victory this season when Grant Cooper and Noah Beck scored goals 27 seconds apart in the first 77 seconds of the third period to give Clarkson a 4-3 lead.
But RIT answered the spurt by tying the game 4-4 on a goal from Elijah Gonsalves at 9:59 of the third and then took a 5-4 lead with a power-play goal from Calverley at 11:33.
Romano scored his second goal of the game, and third in the first two games of the season, at 12:01 to tie the game 5-5.
But a third goal from Calverley at 13:45 gave the Tigers the lead for good and caused Clarkson coach Casey Jones to pull freshman goalie Ethan Haider from his first collegiate start and replace him with Kris Oldham, who played in Clarkson’s 2-1 win at Colgate last Sunday.
The Tigers also scored a goal on Oldham on a shot from Cody Laskosky at 16:44 of the third period and ended the scoring with an empty-net goal from Alden Dupuis at 18:35.
TYO NETS FIRST GOAL
Massena native Claire Tyo scored her first career goal Friday, helping the Providence College women’s hockey team to a 3-2 victory over host Boston College in a Hockey East game Friday.
Tyo, who was in the lineup as a defenseman, scored an unassisted power-play goal at 18:18 of the first period to give Providence a 2-1 lead.
