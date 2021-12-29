CANTON — The University of Massachuetts-Lowell scored a pair of consecutive power-play goals, including a tally from Nick Austin in the second period which proved to be the game winner in a 3-2 victory over St. Lawrence University on Wednesday night in a nonconference game at Appleton Arena.
Freshman Mason Waite scored for the second consecutive game, and Reilly Moran drew the Saints (4-8-4) within one late in the third period, but came up short to the No. 15-ranked River Hawks (11-3-3).
“We needed to manage the puck better tonight, especially early in the game,” St. Lawrence coach Brent Brekke said. “We turned too many pucks over in the first period which allowed them to establish their offensive game. The other factor was the special teams game, they executed and capitalized while we did not.”
St. Lawrence scored just 3:06 into the game on a goal from senior captain Kaden Pickering, with Waite assisting.
Three minutes and 43 seconds later, the River Hawks would equalize on a defensive breakdown. Marek Korencik came down the boards and picked up a drop pass from Isaac Jonsson, Korencik found himself alone and wristed a shot over the shoulder of Emil Zetterquist to tie the game.
Later in the period, Lowell would capitalize on their first power play goal of the night. Moments into their second man advantage of the night Ryan Brushett found Reid Stefanson, who hit Carl Berglund on the back door to take the 2-1 lead going into the second period.
The River Hawks scored their second power play goal of the night 12 minutes and 18 seconds into the second frame to take the 3-1 lead. Stefanson controlled the puck on the side boards and sent a pass to Berglund, who was fresh off the bench. Berglund shoveled a pass over to Nick Austin, whose slapshot found its way through traffic and past Zetterquist.
With 2:06 left in the middle period, the Saints would pull back within one. In the Lowell offensive zone, Max Dorrington deflected a River Hawk pass towards the penalty box doors. The sophomore proceeded to hunt down the puck and freed it up with a hit on the wall. Ty Naaykens picked up the loose puck and fired a cross ice pass to the streaking Moran. Moran had plenty of room to operate as he skated in and ripped a wrist shot under the blocker of Savory to make it a 3-2 game.
After being outshot 23-18 in the first two periods, the Saints buckled down in the third in search of the equalizer as they outshot the River Hawks 10-6 in the final frame.
St. Lawrence had a prime opportunity with a power play with 4:08 left on the clock. After a timeout the Saints got off two shots but were turned away. St. Lawrence would end up pulling Zetterquist with 38 seconds left in the man advantage for the six-on-four. The Skating Saints put five shots towards Savory but could not find a goal to close the game.
“They are a real good hockey team, and you have to minimize mistakes, while capitalizing on chances when you play top ranked teams,” Brekke said of UMass-Lowell. “They showed why they are currently at the top of the Hockey east standings and are highly ranked nationally.”
Zetterquist stopped 26 shots for the Scarlet and Brown in the effort, while Savory made 23 saves for Lowell.
St. Lawrence went 0-4 on the power play, while the River Hawks went 2-4 with the man advantage.
The Saints will ring in the New Year by hosting Nebraska-Omaha on Friday and Saturday, both 7 p.m. starts at Appleton Arena.
