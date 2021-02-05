HAMDEN, Conn. — A three-goal spurt in the second period led to the Quinnipiac men’s hockey team defeating St. Lawrence University, 4-1, in an ECAC Hockey game Friday afternoon at the People’s United Center.
The Bobcats (11-5-3 overall, 5-3-3 conference) moved into sole possession of first place in the conference standings with the win. Quinnipiac now has 20 points in conference play. Clarkson is in second with 17, followed by St. Lawrence University with 15. Colgate is in last, but a point behind the Saints with 14.
SLU is now 2-5-1 in its last seven games.
The first period of Friday’s game was fairly even, with Quinnipiac holding a 10-8 edge in shots.
Midway through the second period the Bobcats started what turned out to be three goals in 5 minutes, 32 seconds.
Logan Britt began the spurt with a goal at 10:15, with assists going to Michael Lombardi and Matthew Fawcett.
The Bobcats extended the lead to 2-0 when Michael Lombardi scored at 12:31, with assists from Etan Leyh and Iivari Rasanen.
The final goal in the run came at 15:47 from Fawcett, with Desi Burgart and Ethan de Jong assisting.
The Saints (4-5-2) finally scored at 9:36 of the third period with the fourth goal of the season from freshman Greg Lapointe. Cameron Buhl and Tim Makowski assisting.
Quinnipiac ended the scoring at 18:33 with an empty-net goal from de Jong. Odeen Tufto, the nation’s leading scorer, picked up one assist and Britt provided the other.
SLU finished with a 31-27 edge in shots.
The teams meet again today at 4 p.m. at the People’s United Center.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
COLGATE 4, CLARKSON 2
The Raiders (11-3-1 overall) snapped a two-game losing streak against Clarkson with a nonconference win at the Class of 1965 Arena in Hamilton.
It was the ninth matchup this season for the teams and Colgate holds a 5-3-1 advantage. The final scheduled game for the regular season is at 4 p.m. Sunday at Cheel Arena in another nonconference matchup.
Colgate controlled play early in the game, outshooting Clarkson 10-3 in the first period and taking a 1-0 lead on an unassisted goal from Kaitlyn O’Donohoe.
The Raiders also were in control in the second period, outshooting the Golden Knights 17-8.
Nemo Neubauerova made it 2-0 for Colgate at 9:04 of the second period, with Kalty Kaltounkova and Tanner Gates assisting.
Caitrin Lonergan answered for Clarkson (7-6-1) with her 11th goal of the season, and ninth against the Raiders, at 10:53. Gabrielle David picked up an assist.
Malia Schneider scored the game-winner for Colgate at 18:47 of the second period, with Sammy Smigliani and Danielle Serdachny assisting.
Clarkson attempted a third-period comeback, outshooting the Raiders 14-9.
Morgan Helgeson scored her second goal of the season off a pass from Elizabeth Giguere at 10:40 to cut the deficit to 3-2.
Clarkson coach Matt Desrosiers pulled goalie Michelle Pasiechnyk late for an extra attacker, but the Raiders scored an empty-net goal on a shot from Smigliani at 18:42 to close out the scoring.
