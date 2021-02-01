College hockey
CANTON — The St. Lawrence University men’s and women’s hockey teams have announced changes to their upcoming schedules for this weekend.
The women’s hockey team’s games with Quinnipiac, originally scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Appleton Arena, have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. By end of the weekend, SLU’s women will have seen five straight games postponed, including last weekend’s scheduled games at Quinnipiac and game that had been slated for Wednesday against Clarkson.
The men’s hockey team will still face Quinnipiac in Hamden, Conn., this weekend, but the game times have been moved up three hours from 7 p.m. to 4 Friday and Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.