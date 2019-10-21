College hockey
ALBANY — St. Lawrence University senior forward Kayla Vespa repeated as ECAC women’s hockey player of the week Monday.
The Hamilton, Ontario, native led the league in scoring over the weekend with three goals and two assists as St. Lawrence swept Holy Cross. Vespa recorded her first multi-goal game of her collegiate career in the Saints’ 4-1 win Sunday. Clarkson University freshman Gabrielle David was named rookie of the week after her hat trick helped the Golden Knights overcome Robert Morris in a 6-5 overtime win Saturday. The Drummondville, Quebec, native netted the game-winner with 17 seconds left in overtime.
n Clarkson freshman Anthony Romano was selected as the league’s men’s hockey rookie of the week. The Arizona Coyotes’ sixth-round pick in this year’s draft got an assist in Friday’s 3-2 win over Vermont and scored his first collegiate goal Saturday against Providence.
