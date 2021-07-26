College hockey
CANTON — St. Lawrence University sophomore forward Greg Lapointe, who formerly led the Coquitlam Express in scoring in the 2019-20 season, has been diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma. He amassed 60 points in 56 games for the BC Hockey League team that season.
According to a GoFundMe page launched by Lapointe’s cousin, Laurie Murray, to raise money for research into finding a cure for the rare cancer of the lymph system, the 20-year-old forward from Granby, Quebec, was diagnosed June 5. That was only three months after he helped St. Lawrence win the ECAC title and an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament. But the team was unable to compete because one of its members subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.
Lapointe joined the Saints last December after the BCHL’s initial exhibition season was shut down by tightened public health restrictions in mid-November. He had an immediate impact, scoring his first collegiate goal 3:42 into his first game, against Quinnipiac. He finished the season with four goals and four assists in 15 games.
