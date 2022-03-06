CANTON — The last college hockey game at Appleton Arena this season ended with St. Lawrence University’s Reilly Moran racing to the student section to celebrate after scoring an overtime goal to give the Saints a 4-3 win over Brown in Game 3 of an ECAC Hockey first-round series Sunday.
“We were harping on just getting it to the net in overtime, not going high and just shooting for the feet,” Moran said. “I threw it and hoped for the best and I was lucky enough for it to go in. I was going right down to the student section. They showed up for us three days in a row. It was a big weekend and they were a big part of us winning. It was fun celebrating with them.”
The crowd of 894 erupted as soon as Moran’s goal went in just 46 seconds into overtime. Afterward, the entire SLU team headed out toward Leckonby Stadium to ring the school’s victory bell in the darkness.
SLU (11-17-7 overall), the No. 8 seed in the conference tournament, will travel to play No. 1 Quinnipiac (28-5-3) in a best-of-three quarterfinal series beginning Friday at Hamden, Conn.
Clarkson, the No. 2 seed, will host No. 7 Union. No. 3 Harvard will host No. 6 Rensselaer and No. 4 Cornell hosts No. 5 Colgate.
The Saints dealt with some adversity in Sunday’s deciding game against the No. 9 Bears (7-20-4).
Brown led 2-0 and 3-1 and SLU also lost one of its top offensive players, Max Dorrington, to a game misconduct 20 seconds into the second period.
“The five-minute kill was huge,” Saints coach Brent Brekke said. “Max Dorrington was a big loss. He’s been dynamic for us here and is probably one of our top offensive players in the last eight to 10 games. We were down in numbers, for the guys to manage the game and shorten the shifts was really important.”
The worst moment for the Saints came at 11 minutes, 11 seconds of the second period. SLU was on a power play and defenseman Luc Salem slipped.
Brown’s Tristan Crozier pounced on the loose puck and scored on a shorthanded breakaway to put the Bears up 3-1.
SLU answered quickly, with a power-play goal from Ty Naaykens just 28 seconds later to cut the lead to 3-2.
“It was a huge momentum swing after a shorthanded goal,” Naaykens said. “The power play hasn’t really been clicking. It was a nice break to get one back there and bring the momentum back in our favor. I wouldn’t say we were down, it was more of a wakeup call. We are never out of a game at any point. It’s more just flip the switch and do our job and take care of things.”
The Saints tied the game at 11:51 of the third period on a shot from Cameron Buhl on a wrist shot from the circle.
“You try to never doubt yourself,” Buhl said of SLU’s comeback. “I believe in every guy in that room. We’ll keep going next week. I came out of the corner, saw the short side was open and just hit it. I was just relieved, so happy that we got it back tied up. I knew once we got the tying goal there was no way we weren’t going to win.”
Brown’s three goals were the most it had scored in a game since Feb. 11, but it was not good enough for a win.
“It’s two really evenly matched teams,” Brown coach Brendan Whittet said. “They got the last goal and good for them. They had some adversity. We go up 3-1 and they found a way to score the last three goals of the game. It’s athletics, it’s life. You work so hard for things and sometimes you don’t get them. There’s always lessons learned. It’s hard right now. It’s a good group of guys.”
