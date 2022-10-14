CANTON — A strong effort on special teams helped the St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team defeat Colorado College, 5-1, in a nonconference game before 893 fans Friday night at Appleton Arena.
SLU killed five of six penalties and allowed the Tigers (2-1 overall) three total shots on goal during those power plays.
Colorado College did score on power-play goal, but it was after the Saints scored a shorthanded goal on the same power play.
“Their power play came in at 45% after last weekend, so they were rolling,” Saint coach Brent Brekke said of the Tigers. “We did a phenomenal job (killing). To have to kill those in the first period so that was a challenge.”
SLU (2-2) took a 1-0 lead at 12 minutes of the first period with a goal from Jordan Steinmetz.
The Tigers saw three power-play opportunities in the opening period but did not score.
Colorado College started the second period with 1 minute, 55 seconds of power-play advantage, but SLU took a 2-0 lead with a shorthanded goal from Justin Paul.
“It gave us a two-goal lead which is nice,” Paul said. “Obviously scoring a shorthanded goal is a big momentum switch.”
The Tigers responded with a power-play goal from Tyler Coffey, 1:45 into the second period to cut SLU’s lead to 2-1.
The game stayed close until a goal from Luc Salem at 15:32 of the third period gave SLU a 3-1 advantage.
“It felt great,” Salem said. “It was nice because it’s the first time this year we are playing a team back-to-back, so it’s nice we were able to establish our style of hockey play. We started to wear them down and it paid dividends at the end.”
Salem’s goal started a spurt that saw the Saints add two more to finish with a more comfortable margin than most of the game displayed.
Josh Boyer scored 44 seconds after Salem’s goal to make it 4-1.
“We have an opportunity to go back-to-back nights against the same team, which we don’t have in league play,” Boyer said. “To carry that momentum from the third period into the first tomorrow is going to be huge for us.”
Paul ended the scoring with an empty-net goal 24 seconds after Boyer scored.
“It was a good, complete game by the guys,” Paul said. “We stuck to our identity and played hard and relentless and got bodies on them. We are happy that we finished on our opportunities.”
The loss came in the return to Canton of Tigers head coach Kris Mayotte, who was an assistant coach at SLU under Greg Carvel from 2012-14.
“It was great coming back, seeing old friends, seeing old places,” Mayotte said. “We didn’t play well enough tonight. We are here to win hockey games and we didn’t get that done. On a personal note, it was great to see people. This is kind of where it all started. It’s a special place.”
Gabrielle David scored early in the third period to lead Clarkson (6-1-1) past the Orange in a nonconference game in Potsdam.
Syracuse (1-6) held an early lead when Maya D’Arcy scored 12:09 into the first period.
Clarkson answered with a goal from Anne Cherkowski 27 seconds later to tie the game 1-1.
David gave Clarkson a 2-1 lead with a goal at 16:38 of the second period, but Syracuse answered with a goal from Madison Primeau at 19:14 of the second period to tie the game 2-2.
