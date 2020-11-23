CANTON — Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases on campus, the St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team announced the cancellation of four nonconference games with Clarkson University that were scheduled for December.
SLU had nine COVID-19 cases late last week and the number is up to 11 as of Monday afternoon, putting the school in the moderate risk category.
The Saints were supposed to play at Clarkson on Dec. 5 and Dec. 16 and host the Golden Knights on Dec. 12 and 19.
“With all athletic practices and contests currently on pause on our campus, we are looking forward to when we will be able to get the team back on the ice,” Saints coach Brent Brekke said. “We are doing everything we can to set up a schedule of nonleague games to prepare us for the ECAC Hockey season and look forward to announcing our revised schedule as soon as we are able to do so.”
Clarkson opened its season on Sunday with a 2-1 nonconference win at Colgate. The next game on the Golden Knights schedule now is a Dec. 9 contest at Niagara.
The Golden Knights are scheduled to host Colgate in a nonconference game on Dec. 23, which would be the home opener. Clarkson also is to host Niagara on Dec. 29.
“The schedule will be fluid,” Clarkson coach Casey Jones said “That’s the way the season is going to go. My expectation is if we can get some games we’ll be continuing to look to play games. This is the way the season is going to be. It’s not easy, and it’s not ideal, but the guys are prepared for that. We’ll add games when other teams drop out.”
The next games on SLU’s men’s schedule are a pair of nonconference contests with Colgate, playing in Hamilton on Jan. 1 and hosting the Raiders on Jan. 3.
An official ECAC Hockey schedule is expected to be announced soon with Clarkson, SLU, Colgate and Quinnipiac the only four teams playing this season.
SLU will not be cleared to play any games until after Dec. 19 so it is possible they can schedule new games at that point.
Any home games played by either school will be in front of empty seats due to COVID-19 restrictions, but fans can watch home games on ESPN+.
