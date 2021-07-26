CANTON — The St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team will play 12 nonconference games — including a trip to the Rocky Mountains to face Colorado College (NCHC) — to open its 2021-22 season.
The Saints are set to face RIT (Atlantic Hockey) at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester on Oct. 16 and take a trip to Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., for a two-game series with Lake Superior State University (CCHA) on Oct. 29-30.
After opening ECAC play with six league games in November, the Saints will host Western Michigan University (NCHC) after the Thanksgiving holiday Nov. 26-27.
The Saints will also face off against UMass Lowell (Hockey East) for a Wednesday night game Dec. 29, and the Saints will ring in the New Year with a home-and-home nonleague set against the University of Nebraska Omaha (NCHC) on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
St. Lawrence will travel to New Hampshire (Hockey East) and Merrimack (Hockey East) on Jan. 7-8 for its final nonconference games before returning to league play at Appleton Arena on Jan. 14.
