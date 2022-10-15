CANTON — The St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team completed a weekend sweep of Colorado College on Saturday night with a 4-1 win before 923 fans in a nonconference game at Appleton Arena.
The Saints (3-2 overall) won Friday’s night’s game 5-1 and the games featured similar statistics.
Most impressive was SLU’s special teams play.
The Saints scored a shorthanded goal each night and killed eight of nine penalties over the weekend, allowing only eight shots-on-goal during the kills.
“It’s a huge thing for us,” Saints coach Brent Brekke said. “The guys have earned a sweep and it’s been a long, long time. I thought they played a real good team game tonight. Our special teams were good again, especially killing off a five-minute major. We did a lot of good things. Our guys had opportunities and made plays and the thing I really liked was three of our goals were hard-area goals in the blue paint.”
SLU appeared to be in some trouble late in the first period Saturday when the Tigers (2-2) enjoyed five minutes of a power play after SLU’s Ashton Fry was given a major for boarding at 16 minutes, 45 seconds, and a game misconduct.
But instead of the Tigers using that to their advantage it was the Saints who scored the game’s first goal on a shorthanded breakaway goal from Aleksi Peltonen, who deked Tigers goalie Kaidan Mbereko at 17:38 of the first period.
“We had a great penalty kill,” Peltonen said. “I saw (a Colorado College player) wobble a little bit so I just took a chance, got lucky and opened up the goalie. It was a lucky score there. It was huge, right at the end of the period, too, so you go to the locker room feeling great.”
Colorado College tied it 1-1 with a goal from Ryan Beck at 8:12 of the second period. About a minute later, Beck left the game for a time after an open-ice hit from SLU’s Josh Boyer.
Boyer’s hit was reviewed for a possible penalty, but nothing was called and, 34 seconds after play resumed, the Saints took the lead for good on a hustle goal from Luc Salem, his second goal of the weekend.
Salem took a shot that hit Mbereko and trickled over his back, but did not cross the goal line. The puck was sitting in the crease and Salem skated over and tapped it in.
“I saw when I shot it the goalie kind of had trouble with it so I was trying to be there in case it slipped through,” Salem said. “We played really well. They might be the best two games I’ve seen us play since I’ve been here.”
SLU extended the lead to 3-1 with the first career goal from freshman Tyler Cristall at 18:12 of the second period.
“It was huge,” Cristall said. “I think I’ve been pretty snake-bitten through the first five games. More importantly, for the team, it was a big goal and I’m glad we got the sweep this weekend. I liked how we played with a lead. We didn’t play to not lose, we played to win.”
The Saints ended the scoring with a goal from Cameron Buhl at 7:29 of the third period. Buhl immediately went to the boards, leapt into the glass celebrating with fans.
It was a bittersweet weekend for Tigers coach Kris Mayotte, who was an assistant coach at SLU from 2012-14.
“It was great coming back, seeing old friends, seeing old places,” Mayotte said after Friday’s game. “We didn’t play well enough tonight. We are here to win hockey games and we didn’t get that done. On a personal note, it was great to see people. This is kind of where it all started. It’s a special place.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.