HAMILTON — The St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team started off strong and then held off a Colgate rally to edge the Raiders 4-3 in an ECAC Hockey game Saturday night at the Class of 1965 Arena.
SLU (4-3-2 overall and division) scored three goals in the opening period on just nine shots. The Saints also moved into second place in the conference with 15 points, two behind Quinnipiac and one ahead of Clarkson.
Nicholas Trela started the run with a power-play goal 8 minutes, 5 seconds into the game, with Madrid native Kaden Pickering and David Jankowski assisting.
Pickering made it 2-0 Saints with a goal at 14:09, with assists going to Greg Lapointe and Jankowski.
Jankowski added the third goal of the period at 18:54 with Jeff Clarke and Lapointe picking up assists.
The Raiders (3-6-3, 2-5-2) cut the lead to 3-1 with a goal from Elliott McDermott just 61 seconds into the second period.
Jeff Stewart added another goal at 8:17 to move the Raiders within a goal.
But Pickering scored his second goal of the game just 31 seconds later to put the Saints up 4-2.
Colgate coach Don Vaughan, a former SUNY Canton and SLU player, pulled goalie Andrew Farrier for an extra attacker late and the Raiders moved to within one goal on a shot from Alex Young at 19:01.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
QUINNIPIAC 2, CLARKSON 1 (OT)
Taylor House scored 1:17 into overtime to give the Bobcats (6-2, 1-2) a win over the Golden Knights in an ECAC Hockey game at the People’s United Center in Hamden, Conn.
Clarkson (4-5-1, 0-3) picked up its first point in conference play by making it to overtime.
Defenseman Nicole Gosling sent Clarkson to overtime with a rebound goal with 2:01 left in the third period. Florence Lessard took the initial shot on the play.
The game was scoreless after two periods.
The Bobcats took a 1-0 lead at 2:41 of the third period off a goal from Lexie Adzija.
