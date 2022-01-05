CANTON — The Clarkson men’s hockey team will make the trip to play nonleague games against Merrimack and New Hampshire by themselves this weekend.
St. Lawrence University announced Wednesday that health and COVID safety protocols will cause the Saints men to stay home instead of going on the road for the games against UNH and Merrimack.
SLU’s women’s team also will miss both of their ECAC Hockey scheduled road games at Quinnipiac and Princeton this weekend. Clarkson’s women are still scheduled to play both of their games.
The Clarkson men still plan to go on the road trip, but the Golden Knights also had to postpone a game at Canisius, which was scheduled for this Monday, due to COVID protocols.
Clarkson will face Merrimack at 7 p.m. Friday and UNH at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. SLU was supposed to play UNH Friday and Merrimack on Saturday but now both those games are cancellations for the Saints.
Neither local women’s team has played a game since Clarkson beat SLU 1-0 in Appleton Arena on Dec. 4.
The Golden Knights women will play at Princeton at 3 p.m. Friday and at Quinnipiac at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Clarkson’s game with Princeton will feature a matchup of the McQuigge family. Clarkson features junior forward Brooke McQuigge and sophomore defenseman Kirstyn McQuiggue. Their older sister is Princeton senior goalie Rachel McQuigge.
That game will also be the first against one of the local teams for Clayton native Mia Coene, a freshman forward with the Tigers.
Both Clarkson women’s games this weekend are viewable on ESPN+.
