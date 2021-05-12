CANTON — St. Lawrence University women’s hockey forward Julia Gosling will likely miss the upcoming season, but for a good reason. She is one of 28 players chosen to be centralized by Canada for the 2022 women’s Olympic hockey team.
Gosling will go to Calgary at the end of July to prepare for the 2021 Women’s World Championships and then the team will begin training for the Olympics.
Five of the players who are centralized will be cut before the Olympics.
Gosling will still have three years of eligibility left at SLU if she misses this season.
Gosling joins several Clarkson alumni at the camp.
Renata Fast, who played in the 2018 Olympics, will try to make a second straight one and will be joined by former Clarkson defensemen Erin Ambrose and Ella Shelton.
Also on the list is 2014 Patty Kazmaier Award winner Jamie Lee Rattray, a forward. Two of Clarkson’s other Patty Kazmaier winners, Loren Gabel and Elizabeth Giguere, were not named to the list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.