CANTON — St. Lawrence University announced its season schedules on Tuesday for its men’s and women’s hockey teams, which open their respective seasons in the fall.
These slates include the school honoring former longtime men’s hockey coach Joe Marsh in early November.
The Saints’ men’s hockey team is slated to play 12 non-conference games — including a trip to New England to face the University of Massachusetts Lowell of Hockey East on Sunday, Oct. 7 to open its campaign.
“We have another exciting and challenging non-conference slate of games scheduled for the 2022-23 season,” St. Lawrence men’s hockey coach Brent Brekke said. “We will have 12 quality games and an exhibition contest to go along with our always challenging ECAC schedule. We couldn’t be more excited to get our season started!”
Following their season opener, the Saints will head home to face off against a pair of Hockey East opponents as they will host Merrimack on Oct. 7 and the University of New Hampshire on Oct. 8. St. Lawrence will then host Colorado College of the NCHC on Oct. 14-15.
The Saints will then travel to play a pair of games at Michigan Tech of the CCHA on Oct. 28-29.
On the weekend of Nov. 4-5, when St. Lawrence will host Rensselaer and Union College to open ECAC Hockey play, the St. Lawrence University, and the St. Lawrence Hockey Alumni Association will be inducting former Saints men’s hockey coach Joe Marsh into the Legends of Appleton.
Marsh will be “formally recognized for his tremendous contributions to both the men’s and women’s programs — in addition to his leadership within and loyalty to the Laurentian and North Country community.”
St. Lawrence will then host Cornell and Colgate on Nov. 11-12 before returning to non-conference play with games at Niagara of Atlantic Hockey on Nov. 19 and at Providence of Hockey East on Nov. 25.
After Christmas, the Saints will travel to play at Nebraska Omaha of the NCHC on Dec. 30-31.
St. Lawrence will then wrap up its non-conference schedule on Jan. 7 by hosting Niagara to complete the home-and-home series.
The following afternoon, the Saints will host an exhibition contest against the U.S. National University Team, who will be competing in the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games later that month.
The remainder of St. Lawrence’s regular-season slate will be against ECAC Hockey foes.
The Saints will face arch-rival Clarkson twice during the regular season in a home-and-home series as St. Lawrence will host Clarkson on Jan. 28 before playing at Clarkson on Jan. 29.
SAINTS UNVEIL WOMEN’S SCHEDULE
The St. Lawrence University women’s hockey team’s schedule features 14 non-conference games and a trip to Lake Placid for the NCAA Ice Breaker.
Currently, the Saints are slated to open the season with an exhibition game against Colgate in Hamilton on Sept. 18.
St. Lawrence will then begin regular-season play with two games at Providence College on Sept. 23-24, before opening the season at home against Minnesota Duluth and Penn State on Sept. 29 and Oct. 1, respectively.
The Saints will then play a home-and-away series with Syracuse on Oct. 6 and 8, before traveling to Lake Placid for the NCAA Ice Breaker. St. Lawrence will take on Holy Cross on Oct. 21 and either Clarkson or Syracuse the next day.
St. Lawrence will open ECAC Hockey play against Rensselaer and Union on Oct. 28-29 at home in Appleton Arena.
Also in league play, the Saints will play at Cornell on Nov. 4, but return home to host Rochester Institute of Technology on Nov. 5, the day Marsh is honored during the Legends of Appleton celebration.
St. Lawrence will play two non-conference games against Route 11 rival Clarkson on Nov. 10 and 12, with the first game in Potsdam and the second in Canton.
The Saints will continue ECAC Hockey play and also take a Thanksgiving week trip to Mercyhurst for games Nov. 22-23 before closing out the semester at home against Dartmouth and Harvard on Dec. 2-3.
“Lots of interesting games this year for our team,” St. Lawrence women’s hockey coach Chris Wells said. “We are able to play some new opponents and some very familiar ones as well. Starting right up with Colgate, as an exhibition will certainly get our players ready for the regular season. Our league is going to be as tough as it has ever been. Fans are going to be entertained with the quality of hockey that will be played.”
The Saints will return to play on Jan. 6-7 with a home series against Brown and Yale and later will face Clarkson in league play in a home-and-home series Jan. 20-21 before concluding regular-season play in February.
