CANTON — SUNY Canton has canceled its men’s hockey tournament, which was scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, due to COVID-19 protocols.
Hamilton was scheduled to play SUNY Potsdam at 4 p.m. Saturday with SUNY Canton hosting St. Anselm at 7:30 p.m. The consolation game was scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday with a championship game at 7 p.m.
