CANTON — The SUNY Canton men’s hockey team has finally found a conference home, joining the SUNYAC in the 2024-25 season.
SUNYAC announced the addition Friday and also announced the establishment of a SUNYAC women’s ice hockey league to start with the 2023-24 season.
SUNYAC’s presidents approved both measures Monday after recommendations by the conference’s athletic directors.
SUNYAC will absorb the Northeast Women’s Ice Hockey League, which had operated as a Division III conference since 2017-18. Former NEWHL members SUNY Potsdam and SUNY Canton will join the new SUNYAC league, along with ex-NEWHL members Buffalo State, SUNY Cortland, Oswego and Plattsburgh. Canton, along with Morrisville, will join SUNYAC as an associate member.
The NEWHL will cease operation June 30 and SUNYAC become official in women’s hockey on July 1. SUNYAC will follow the established NEWHL schedule that is in place through the 2026-27 season.
The SUNY Canton men’s team has one more year to compete as an independent before joining SUNYAC as an associate member. The Kangaroos have played an independent schedule in men’s hockey since 2015-16. SUNY Canton will become the 10th member of the league in 2024.
Other members of the SUNYAC men’s league are Brockport, Buffalo State, Cortland, Fredonia, Geneseo, Oswego, Plattsburgh and Morrisville.
“This is a game-changing opportunity for not only our hockey program, but also our department and university as a whole,” said SUNY Canton head men’s hockey coach Alex Boak.
